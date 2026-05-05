The Aula Fellowship

Hosted by

The Aula Fellowship

About this event

Summer Retreat for People Working on AI & Society

131 Chem. de Jouvence

Orford, QC J1X 6R2, Canada

Lakeside Retreat August 11-14th (all inclusive)
$1,020

All Included:

Coach travel to and from Montreal

Private rooms by the lake

Shared meals in the lodge

Activities

Lakeside Retreat August 11-14th (all inclusive) ADDITION Old Montreal Weekend August 14-16th (accommodation only, 2 nights)
$1,670

This ticket includes the Retreat (all inclusive, 3 nights), PLUS 2 nights stay in Old Montreal, on the weekend following the retreat. Note the price in Old Montreal only includes the hotel. Food and other expenses are not covered for the Old Montreal Weekend, they are included for the Retreat.

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