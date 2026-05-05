Summer Retreat for People Working on AI & Society

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About this event
All Included:
Coach travel to and from Montreal
Private rooms by the lake
Shared meals in the lodge
Activities
This ticket includes the Retreat (all inclusive, 3 nights), PLUS 2 nights stay in Old Montreal, on the weekend following the retreat. Note the price in Old Montreal only includes the hotel. Food and other expenses are not covered for the Old Montreal Weekend, they are included for the Retreat.
$
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