Summer Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Your pet in watercolour!
Receive a custom 9x12 watercolour Pet Portrait by Rowan Frame
@row.artt on instagram https://www.instagram.com/row.artt/
Shipping included with the winning bid.
Starting bid
100mL bottle of Bloom perfume by Gucci. Valued at $194.
Next-level fancy!
Shipping is NOT INCLUDED in the winning bid price and will be coordinated after the auction.
Starting bid
"Rise Radiant" — a 12x12 giclee canvas print by artist Sab Curtis. This a painting from Mount Carlyle, where our camps are held. Magic!
Shipping is at the bidder's expense.
It's not included in the winning bid price.
Starting bid
Squamish friends: Grab a gift card from Fox & Oak, a community coffee & bakehouse specializing in hand crafted, naturally leavened doughnuts and specialty coffees in beautiful downtown Squamish, BC.
Check out there menu here: https://www.foxandoak.ca/doughtnut_menu
Gift card available for pick-up in Squamish only.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!