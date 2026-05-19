Girl in the Wild Adventure Association

Hosted by

Girl in the Wild Adventure Association

About this event

Summer Silent Auction 2026

Custom Pet Portrait item
Custom Pet Portrait item
Custom Pet Portrait item
Custom Pet Portrait
$40

Starting bid

Your pet in watercolour!
Receive a custom 9x12 watercolour Pet Portrait by Rowan Frame  

@row.artt on instagram   https://www.instagram.com/row.artt/ 


Shipping included with the winning bid.

Bloom by Gucci item
Bloom by Gucci
$60

Starting bid

100mL bottle of Bloom perfume by Gucci. Valued at $194. 

Next-level fancy!


Shipping is NOT INCLUDED in the winning bid price and will be coordinated after the auction.

"Rise Radiant" by Sab Curtis item
"Rise Radiant" by Sab Curtis
$100

Starting bid

"Rise Radiant" — a 12x12 giclee canvas print by artist Sab Curtis. This a painting from Mount Carlyle, where our camps are held. Magic!


Shipping is at the bidder's expense.

It's not included in the winning bid price.

Gift Card from Fox & Oak Donuts item
Gift Card from Fox & Oak Donuts
$20

Starting bid

Squamish friends: Grab a gift card from Fox & Oak, a community coffee & bakehouse specializing in hand crafted, naturally leavened doughnuts and specialty coffees in beautiful downtown Squamish, BC.


Check out there menu here: https://www.foxandoak.ca/doughtnut_menu


Gift card available for pick-up in Squamish only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!