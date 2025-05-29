Summer Silent Auction for Girl in the Wild

In this adventure bundle, you’ll find our classic Rothe Vest, Matching Vilma Tube and Beanie, our new Mija Tee perfect for your summer travels, A 2-pack pair of our Wool Socks and finally a 25% off discount card, all valued at $225.
Gift Card | 25% Off
Rothe Vest | Color: BJERK - $90 | XS
Vilma Beanie | $36
Vilma Tube | $30
Mija Tee | $40 | M
Kari Socks 2-pack | $30
$50 Gift Card for Monashee Outdoors
$30
Starting bid
Get $50 off your next outdoor adventure purchase at Monashee Outdoors. monasheeoutdoors.ca They've got adventure apparel, camping gear, backpacks, tools, lighting, you name it! Value: $50
60min RMT Massage at Fireweed Wellness
$80
Starting bid
LOCATED IN REVELSTOKE, BC Kenzie is a BC Registered Massage Therapist, which means most of the services she offers can be direct billed under insurance plans. This includes, but is not limited to therapeutic massage, craniosacral, manual lymphatic drainage, combined decongestive therapy and instrument assisted soft tissue manipulation. Value: $125
$75 from Tera Kaia
$45
Starting bid
Technical underlayers designed for the outdoors. Check them out at https://www.terakaia.com/ This is for a $75 e-Gift Card for anything on the site. Value: $75
Pingora Lucid 20L
$85
Starting bid
More Gear, Less Stress
When your adventure or day calls for more gear and organization, the Lucid 20 will answer.
For full day adventures, when you need to carry more gear and shed the stress, the Lucid 20 is the pack to reach for. This lightweight and feature rich pack gives you the capacity you need for layers, hydration and gear – along with pocket options for organization and safe keeping of small valuables.
The hybrid-style harness allows the pack to move with you while navigating technical wilderness terrain or casual trails . Constructed with 210D nylon ripstop and a 420D nylon floor, this pack offers a great weight to durability ratio and the expandable side pockets offer a lightweight option for water bottles and easy access layer storage. Cost of shipping will be included and will be shipped out the week of July 20th
Value: $168
Best For
- Pure Hiking
- Climbing
- Glacier Travel
Kara Yoo — Oyster Shell Necklace
$85
Starting bid
Value: $180 An organically textured, hand carved, oystershell pendant strung on an integrated, extendable curb chain.
Material: Gold Plated Bronze (1 micron)
Dimensions: 1.25” long by 0.75” wide (30mm x 20mm) pendant.
Closure: Lobster clasp
Weight: 11g
Nickel-free + hypoallergenic
Designed by Kara Yoo
Made in our Vancouver, Canada studio.
3-HR Documentary Family Photography Adventure Session
$450
Starting bid
Bobbi Barbarich has won dozens of international awards over the past 15 years for her non-traditional approach to family photography. She is based in Nelson BC.
Documentary Family Photography Adventure session - Value $900
These are three hour sessions where we do a few activities that you typically enjoy doing together–or something entirely new!
Whether it’s a special occasion or an afternoon in the sun or on a mountain or in your backyard or cozy in the house, the Adventure session is a meaningful, memorable experience for everyone. There’s no posing and no directing. It's just you spending time with your family while Bobbi makes photos of how that feels.
https://bobbibarbarich.ca/
Day in the Life — Documentary Photography Session
$1,000
Starting bid
Bobbi Barbarich has won dozens of international awards over the past 15 years for her non-traditional approach to family photography. She is based in Nelson BC.
Day in your Life - Value $2500
I spend the whole day with you as you live your life, capturing the tiny seconds and the big emotions from waking up till going to bed.
A special day or a regular day, on vacation or at home. All the contagious joy and major meltdowns. The images are true to who you are, your life and love as you live it so you can remember how this time of your life feels when they’re grown and gone.
https://bobbibarbarich.ca/
New Brand Package — from Flipside Creative
$4,000
Starting bid
Flipside Creative is a creative marketing collective with heart.
They specialize in creating brand and marketing for organizations that do good in the world—including Girl in the Wild. In fact, Flipside design, writes, and produces 100% of Girl in the Wild’s marketing. For free!!
If you’ve been wanting to update your brand or to give a homemade DIY brand a professional upgrade but have been scared of the cost, this is your chance to work with an award-winning agency to elevate your brand while helping our next generation rise.
A brand package includes:
- Creative brief
- Moodboards
- 2 brand concepts (logo!)
- Brand palette
- Typography
- Brand guidelines (the rules for consistency)
Values: $10,000
https://www.flip-side.ca/
Coffee Lovers Bundle — Counterpart Coffee
$75
Starting bid
1 ceramic pourover and mug set (v60 style) plus filters
1 branded travel mug
1 2 lb bag of coffee!
Retail value is $200.
Shipping included to whomever the lucky bidder is.
$50 Gift Card — Cedar Rock Wellness
$25
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate toward any services at Cedar Rock Wellness in Squamish, BC.
Cedar Rock keeps adventurers adventuring!
Services include:
- Acupuncture
- Physiotherapy
- Massage Therapy
- Pediatric Occupational Therapy
- Registered Clinical Counselling
Learn more about these fine folks with a deep commitment to your health and wellness at:
https://www.cedarrockwellness.com/
$150 Gift Certificate for Stay Wild Backcountry Courses
$75
Starting bid
Stay Wild creates a welcoming and supportive space for you to learn avalanche safety, gain practical skills and experience.
Our instructors bring decades of personal experience, advanced backcountry training, expertise, and passion to every course.
Use this $150 Gift Certificate to book your Avalanche Skills Training for snowboard, ski, or sled, and get our and shred the mountains smartly and safely.
Value: $150
https://www.staywildbackcountry.ca/
Adventure Apparel Bundle — Stay Wild Backcountry
$50
Starting bid
Stay Wild creates a welcoming and supportive space for you to learn avalanche safety, gain practical skills and experience.
They also have really great gear to get you looking and feeling the confident shredding vibes for winter.
This bundle includes Stay Wild branded:
- Flat-Brim hat
- Hoodie
- Ski straps
Pick up in Golden BC or shipped to the winning bidder.
Value: $150
https://www.staywildbackcountry.ca/
"Endure" — 12x12 Glycee Canvas Print by Sab Curtis
$80
Starting bid
Sab Curtis is a long-time supporter of Girl in the Wild. Her incredible work immerses you in the natural exploration of treasured natural landscapes.
“Embark” is a 12x12 glycee canvas print.
Value: $150
Shipping is NOT included with the winning bid and will be coordinated after the auction with Sab Curtis based on shipping address.
Girl in the Wild Apparel Bundle
$85
Starting bid
Get our exclusive GITW apparel!
This bundle includes:
- 1 flat-brim hat
- 1 crew neck sweater (choose your size from M-4X)
- 1 t-shirt (colour: heather green — choose your size from S-3X)
Value: $200
Shipping in Canada is included with the winning bid once Canada Post service resumes.
Shipping to the US is not included and will be coordinated after purchase.
Plume Large Cosmetic Bag — Danica Brands
$20
Starting bid
Plume Large Cosmetic Bag from Danica Brands
Store makeup, toiletries, craft supplies and more in our multi-functional cosmetic bags. The lining is easy to wipe clean.
• Dimensions: L11.75 x H6.75in
• Material: 100% Cotton, Vegan Waxed Cotton Lining
• Care Instructions: Spot clean only.
Value: $40
Shipping included with purchase
Small Cosmetic Bag — Danica Brands
$20
Starting bid
Plume Small Cosmetic Bag from Danica Brands
Store makeup, toiletries, craft supplies and more in our multi-functional cosmetic bags. The lining is easy to wipe clean.
Dimensions: L8 x H5.5in
Material: 100% Cotton, Vegan Waxed Cotton Lining
Care Instructions: Spot clean only.
Value: $30
Shipping included with purchase
Plume Cosmetic Bag — Danica Brands
$20
Starting bid
Plume Cosmetic Pencil Bag from Danica Brands
Store makeup, toiletries, craft supplies and more in our multi-functional cosmetic bags. The lining is easy to wipe clean.
• Dimensions: L7 x H4in
• Material: 100% Cotton, Vegan Waxed Cotton Lining
• Care Instructions: Spot clean only.
Value: $30
Shipping included with purchase
1 YR Fuelled by Feeling Membership
$65
Starting bid
Unlimited Membership - Annual
Value: $127.00 per year
In our unlimited membership, you'll find:
- Unlimited access to our ever-growing library
- 15-45 minute sessions focusing on: mobility, strength, & conditioning
- Our JUST START kettlebell program
- 7 day Mobility Program
- A suggested weekly schedule
- 2x new sessions per week
- A plant-based recipe e-book
We can't wait to support you in Motion. Details are here: https://www.fuelledbyfeeling.com/
Intro to Indoor Climbing — Ground Up (Squamish)
$45
Starting bid
Squamish and Sea to Sky folks:
Come to Ground Up Climbing’s Ground School!
https://climbgroundup.com/
Ready to start indoor climbing? Our qualified instructors will guide you through all the essential skills needed for top rope climbing in the gym, setting you up for success from day one. Ground School is also perfect for those looking to refresh their skills and get up to speed on the latest belay techniques, especially if it's been a while since your last climb.
• Two hours of instruction from our qualified instructors.
• Two weeks of free membership after the course.
• Two weeks of free gear rental after the course.
Value: $70
Minimum participant age of 14.
100L WATERPROOF Duffel Bag — AquaQuest
$80
Starting bid
100L WATERPROOF Duffel Bag from AquaQuest
By applying technical materials to the classic duffel form, we've redefined its functionality: Thoroughly rugged and 100% waterproof, this beast of a bag is equally as effective strapped to the back of an ORV as it is rotating 'round a luggage carousel. Available in 3 sizes to fulfill short trips, epic odysseys and all adventures in between.
FEATURES:
WATERPROOF
Dual waterproof coatings, welded seams and a rolldown closure keep contents fully protected from rain, mud, sand, snow and other undesirable incursions.
HEAVY DUTY
Built from burly 420D ripstop nylon with tenacious webbing and robust hardware, this duffel is made for a long life of rigorous use.
Colour: Red OR Charcoal. You choose.
Value: 160
Shipping is included with the winning bid.
https://aquaquestwaterproof.com/
75L WATERPROOF Duffel Bag — AquaQuest
$80
Starting bid
By applying technical materials to the classic duffel form, we've redefined its functionality: Thoroughly rugged and 100% waterproof, this beast of a bag is equally as effective strapped to the back of an ORV as it is rotating 'round a luggage carousel. Available in 3 sizes to fulfill short trips, epic odysseys and all adventures in between.
FEATURES:
WATERPROOF
Dual waterproof coatings, welded seams and a rolldown closure keep contents fully protected from rain, mud, sand, snow and other undesirable incursions.
HEAVY DUTY
Built from burly 420D ripstop nylon with tenacious webbing and robust hardware, this duffel is made for a long life of rigorous use.
Colour: Red
Value: 140
Shipping is included with the winning bid.
https://aquaquestwaterproof.com/
60 min RMT Massage — Julie Baron, Golden BC
$80
Starting bid
GOLDEN BC!
Registered Massage Therapy — 60 minutes
With Julie Baron at Unravel Therapeutics.
https://www.unravel-therapeutics.com
Value: $120.
Girl in the Wild Apparel Bundle 2
$100
Starting bid
Get our exclusive GITW apparel!
This bundle includes:
- 1 logo toque (colour: pine)
- 1 crew neck sweater (choose your size from M-4X)
- 1 t-shirt (colour: teal — choose your size from S-3X)
Value: $200
Shipping in Canada is included with the winning bid once Canada Post service resumes.
Shipping to the US is not included and will be coordinated after purchase.
Size 8.5 — SCARPA Mid GoreTex Hiking Boot
$80
Starting bid
Women’s size 8.5
The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn from Scarpa is the ideal companion for anyone who loves fast hikes on any terrain. This hiking boot combines a lightweight construction with excellent support and protection. The upper is made from a breathable mix of mesh and microfiber, which not only ensures comfort but also offers sufficient protection. The 3D toe cap also protects the toes from impact and abrasion.
The ergonomically shaped, padded upper, together with the TPU reinforcement, ensures a perfect fit and compact support. With a 12 mm drop, the shoe offers an optimal balance between comfort and performance, ideal for dynamic hikes. The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn is therefore the perfect shoe for anyone who values lightweight yet stable and protective hiking shoes.
Colour: Cherry
Size: Women’s 8.5
Value: $250
Shipping included in Canada
Size 8 - SCARPA Mid GoreTex Hiking Boot
$80
Starting bid
Women’s size 8
The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn from Scarpa is the ideal companion for anyone who loves fast hikes on any terrain. This hiking boot combines a lightweight construction with excellent support and protection. The upper is made from a breathable mix of mesh and microfiber, which not only ensures comfort but also offers sufficient protection. The 3D toe cap also protects the toes from impact and abrasion.
The ergonomically shaped, padded upper, together with the TPU reinforcement, ensures a perfect fit and compact support. With a 12 mm drop, the shoe offers an optimal balance between comfort and performance, ideal for dynamic hikes. The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn is therefore the perfect shoe for anyone who values lightweight yet stable and protective hiking shoes.
Colour: Cherry
Size: Women’s 8
Value: $250
Shipping included in Canada
Size 7 - SCARPA Mid GoreTex Hiking Boot
$80
Starting bid
Women’s size 7
The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn from Scarpa is the ideal companion for anyone who loves fast hikes on any terrain. This hiking boot combines a lightweight construction with excellent support and protection. The upper is made from a breathable mix of mesh and microfiber, which not only ensures comfort but also offers sufficient protection. The 3D toe cap also protects the toes from impact and abrasion.
The ergonomically shaped, padded upper, together with the TPU reinforcement, ensures a perfect fit and compact support. With a 12 mm drop, the shoe offers an optimal balance between comfort and performance, ideal for dynamic hikes. The Maverick Mid GTX Wmn is therefore the perfect shoe for anyone who values lightweight yet stable and protective hiking shoes.
Colour: Cherry
Size: Women’s 7
Value: $250
Shipping included in Canada
Secondhand Jewellery Bundle 1
$20
Starting bid
Secondhand jewellery ready to be re-loved!
In this bundle:
- 2-stone necklace
- Butterfly earrings from Monet
- Red stone + bead necklace
Pick up for free in Ottawa ON or Vancouver BC.
Shipping NOT included in winning bid
Secondhand Jewellery Bundle 2
$20
Starting bid
Secondhand jewellery ready to be re-loved!
In this bundle:
- Metal + stone beaded bracelet cuff
- Mother of Pearl Earrings
- 2 necklace pendants — dark pink and brown stone
Pick up for free in Ottawa ON or Vancouver BC.
Shipping NOT included in winning bid
Secondhand Jewellery Bundle 3
$20
Starting bid
Secondhand jewellery ready to be re-loved!
In this bundle:
- Purple and navy pin
- Faux gold charm bracelet (Liz Clairborne)
- Aqua stone necklace x 4
Pick up for free in Ottawa ON or Vancouver BC.
Shipping NOT included in winning bid
Secondhand Jewellery Bundle 4
$20
Starting bid
Secondhand jewellery ready to be re-loved!
In this bundle:
- 2 pairs of matching earrings made of local nature products from Dominican Republic
- 2 pins — dragonfly and flower
- Aquamarine resin earrings
Pick up for free in Ottawa ON or Vancouver BC.
Shipping NOT included in winning bid
OwlCrate Box — Until We Meet Again
$30
Starting bid
OwlCrate's 'Until We Meet Again' Box. Includes a signed exclusive copy of Our Infinite Fates by Laura Steven, an Alice's Adventures in Wonderland-inspired book pot, a book-shaped purse, and more!
Shipping included, open worldwide. Currently shipping as usual. In case of a Canada Post Strike, boxes will be held until after the strike has concluded.
100% will go to Girl in the Wild.
Please note that recipients may be charged customs fees. This is subject to rules and regulations outside of our scope and must be paid by the recipient. Unfortunately, with the current state of shipping between the US and Canada, this aspect is in a constant state of flux.
OwlCrate Box — A Taste of Magic
$30
Starting bid
OwlCrate's 'A Taste of Magic" Box. Includes a signed exclusive copy of Salvación by Sandra Proudman, a book lamp, a tote bag, and more!
Shipping included, open worldwide. Currently shipping as usual. In case of a Canada Post Strike, boxes will be held until after the strike has concluded.
100% will go to Girl in the Wild.
Please note that recipients may be charged customs fees. This is subject to rules and regulations outside of our scope and must be paid by the recipient. Unfortunately, with the current state of shipping between the US and Canada, this aspect is in a constant state of flux.
