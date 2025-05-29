Summer Silent Auction for Girl in the Wild

More Gear, Less Stress When your adventure or day calls for more gear and organization, the Lucid 20 will answer. For full day adventures, when you need to carry more gear and shed the stress, the Lucid 20 is the pack to reach for. This lightweight and feature rich pack gives you the capacity you need for layers, hydration and gear – along with pocket options for organization and safe keeping of small valuables. The hybrid-style harness allows the pack to move with you while navigating technical wilderness terrain or casual trails . Constructed with 210D nylon ripstop and a 420D nylon floor, this pack offers a great weight to durability ratio and the expandable side pockets offer a lightweight option for water bottles and easy access layer storage. Cost of shipping will be included and will be shipped out the week of July 20th Value: $168 Best For - Pure Hiking - Climbing - Glacier Travel

