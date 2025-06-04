Summer Workshops for Kids

Students ages 6-8 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice: Illustration of object, mixing colours, and brush technique All materials will be provided! Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack and a bottle of water for their kid(s) during the workshop. All materials will be provided.

Students ages 6-8 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice: Illustration of object, mixing colours, and brush technique All materials will be provided! Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack and a bottle of water for their kid(s) during the workshop. All materials will be provided.

More details...