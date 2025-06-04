Summer Workshops for Kids

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Mixed Media Pointillism
$20
Students ages 6-8 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice:
Pointillism painting techniques,
and blending mediums together.
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Watercolour
$20
Students ages 6-8 will practice basic watercolour techniques to prepare them to create their own work of art. Kids will practice:
Basic watercolour techniques,
brush use techniques,
and use new skills to make their own artwork
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, June 27, 2025 - Watercolour
$20
Students ages 9-13 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice:
Watercolour paint techniques, brush technique, and develop own stylized art work
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Acrylic Art Basics
$20
Students ages 6-8 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice:
Understanding of basic color theory , mixing colours, and brush technique
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Personal Art Gallery
$20
Students ages 6-8 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice:
Illustration of object, mixing colours, and brush technique
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack and a bottle of water for their kid(s) during the workshop.
All materials will be provided.
Friday, July 4, 2025 - Drawing Skills
$20
Students ages 9-13 will create their own image using a variety of mediums, either by following a pre prepared guide or freehand. Kids will practice: Pencil drawing techniques, shading skills, and sketching skills
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Sticker Making
$20
Students ages 6-8 will be provided tools to design and create their own stickers. Kids will practice:
Drawing techniques, and art creation on new materials
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Paper Flowers
$20
Students ages 6-8 will learn to paint and form beautiful paper flowers. Kids will practice: Dine motor skills, and new painting techniques
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, July 11, 2025 - Paper Flowers
$20
Students ages 9-13 will learn to paint and form beautiful paper flowers. Kids will practice:
Fine motor skills, and new painting techniques
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rock Painting
$20
Students ages 6-8 will create their own painting using rocks as their canvas. Kids will practice:
Use of different materials, and new painting techniques
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Stamp Making
$20
Students ages 6-8 will create their own stamps and use them to create their own artwork. Kids will practice:
Creating art tools, and new painting techniques
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Lino Cutting
$20
Students ages 9-13 will create their own stamp to create their own art piece with. Kids will practice:
Safe use of tools, and new fine motor skills
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Keychain Making
$20
Students ages 6-8 will use shrinking paper to create their own keychains out of their designs. Kids will practice:
Drawing skills, and problem solving skills
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Mosaic
$20
Students aged 6-8 will follow a design and use provided materials to create their own mosaic art. Kids will practice:
Cutting and gluing skills, stylistic choices, and mixed media design
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mosaic
$25
Students aged 9-13 will create a mosaic stone using concrete, rocks, and paint. Kids will practice:
Stylistic choices, and handling concrete safely
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Friendship Bracelets
$20
Students aged 6-8 will create their own friendship bracelets using a variety of knotting techniques. Kids will practice:
Fine motor skills, and problem solving
Following step-by-step instructions
All art materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Fairy Garden
$25
Fairy Garden: Students aged 6-8 will create their own fairy garden by painting their pot and using their creativity to create furniture and landscaping with natural materials for their fairies. Kids will practice:
Cutting and gluing skills, stylistic choices, and painting
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, August 1, 2025 - Fairy Garden
$25
Fairy Garden: Students aged 9-13 will create their own fairy garden by painting their pot and using their creativity to create furniture and landscaping with natural materials for their fairies. Kids will practice:
Cutting and gluing skills, stylistic choices, and painting
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Faux Stained Glass
$20
Faux Stained Glass: Students aged 6-8 will create a “stained glass” piece of art that reflects colour and light. Kids will practice:
Cutting and gluing skills, stylistic choices, and fine-motor skills
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Acrylic Landscapes
$20
Students aged 6-8 will create a Bob Ross-style landscape using simplified techniques and examples. Kids will practice:
Blending Acrylic Paints, brush techniques, and fine-motor skills
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, August 8, 2025 - Felting
$20
Students aged 9-13 will learn needle safety and new techniques in order to create their own felted art piece. Kids will practice:
Needle safety, stylistic choices, and problem solving
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Scrapbooking
$20
Students aged 6-8 will be provided with a variety of art magazines in order to create their own collage page or vision board. Kids will practice:
Cutting/gluing skills, style choices, and time management
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Ceramics Tray Making
$30
Students aged 6-8 will be taught ceramic carving, and underglaze techniques in order to create a unique ceramic tray. Kids will practice:
Glazing techniques, sketching, and precision carving
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, August 15, 2025 - Ceramic Tray Making
$30
Students aged 9-13 will be taught ceramic carving, and underglaze techniques in order to create a unique ceramic tray. Kids will practice:
Underglaze application and blending, sketching, and precision carving
All materials will be provided!
Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Yarn Art
$20
Students aged 6-8 will use yarn in order to colour in the provided stencils or create their own original art. Kids will practice:
Cutting and gluing skills, stylistic choices, and fine-motor
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Banner Embroidery
$20
Students aged 6-8 will use a plastic needle and provided yarn/thread in order to create a banner with their name on it. Kids will practice:
Safe needle handling, fine-motor skills, and problem-solving
All materials will be provided!
Parents/Guardians are asked to prepare a snack for their kid(s) during the workshop
Friday, August 22, 2025 - Embroidery
$20
Students aged 9-13 will use needle safety and learn different embroidery stitches in order to create embroidered art. Kids will practice:
Safe needle handling, fine-motor , problem-solving, and knotting/stitching techniques
All materials will be provided!
