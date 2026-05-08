Summertime Arts and Crafts

About this event
SUMMER TIME ARTS AND CRAFTS:
Staff: Olivia Forsyth
$30 for all 6 weeks (Includes all the supplies)
Ages 5+
Wednesdays from 6:00-6:45pm
July 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th
August 5th and 12th
Located at the pavilion on the island in Kaibuskong Park in Bonfield.
(Parents- you can drop off your kids for the craft program and they can stay for the OUTDOOR SPORTS AND GAMES if you register them for both!)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!