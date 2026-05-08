Reptile Summer Camp

Hosted by

Reptile Summer Camp

About this event

Summertime Arts and Crafts

365 ON-531

Bonfield, ON P0H 1E0, Canada

General Admission
$30

SUMMER TIME ARTS AND CRAFTS:

Staff: Olivia Forsyth

$30 for all 6 weeks (Includes all the supplies)

Ages 5+

Wednesdays from 6:00-6:45pm

July 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

August 5th and 12th


Located at the pavilion on the island in Kaibuskong Park in Bonfield.

(Parents- you can drop off your kids for the craft program and they can stay for the OUTDOOR SPORTS AND GAMES if you register them for both!)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!