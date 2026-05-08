Summertime Arts and Crafts

SUMMER TIME ARTS AND CRAFTS:

Staff: Olivia Forsyth

$30 for all 6 weeks (Includes all the supplies)

Ages 5+

Wednesdays from 6:00-6:45pm

July 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th

August 5th and 12th





Located at the pavilion on the island in Kaibuskong Park in Bonfield.

(Parents- you can drop off your kids for the craft program and they can stay for the OUTDOOR SPORTS AND GAMES if you register them for both!)