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Sunnybrook Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10080 Kennedy Rd, Markham, ON L6C 1N9, Canada

PGA Golf Tickets - Sponsored by WiAM item
PGA Golf Tickets - Sponsored by WiAM
$500

Starting bid

VIP hospitality suite lounge tickets (2) with all day access including drinks and food. Best viewing access and spacious suite Turkish Airlines lounge hospitality access. A pair of PGA RBC Open Golf tickets etc. available. Donated by Women in Asset Management.

Ultherapy 400 Lines Anti-Aging Treatment - NewU Medi Spa item
Ultherapy 400 Lines Anti-Aging Treatment - NewU Medi Spa
$888

Starting bid

Please contact customer service to claim your prize. The final interpretation of the event is reserved by NewU Medi Spa.

Made-to-Measure Surmesur Experience item
Made-to-Measure Surmesur Experience
$700

Starting bid

Surmesur will provide a $2500 credit that the winner will use towards creating garments of their choice within the showroom. This will be an exclusively made-to-measure prize, every appointment truly is an experience. We look through fabrics, design the clothing, and take measurements. This will be around a 4-6 weeks process.

Memorigin Star Wars Series - R2-D2 Tourbillon item
Memorigin Star Wars Series - R2-D2 Tourbillon
$2,500

Starting bid

Limited Edition 100 pieces - Certified #019


Case
Stainless steel case
Watch diameter: approx. 43mm
Watch thickness: approx. 13mm
Both sides sapphire crystal
Water resistance: 5ATM

Movement
Flying tourbillon
155 pieces of subassembly module and 18 jewels
Frequency: 28,800 oscillations/ hour

Features
40 hours power reserve
The tourbillon located at 6 o’clock rotates at a speed of 60s for one circle
Manual winding mechanism

Dial
R2-D2’s embossment on the dial (decorated with 2 black diamond and 1 ruby)
Blue dauphine hands
12 pcs of blue sapphire on the index

Strap
Alligator strap

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!