Sunnybrook Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
VIP hospitality suite lounge tickets (2) with all day access including drinks and food. Best viewing access and spacious suite Turkish Airlines lounge hospitality access. A pair of PGA RBC Open Golf tickets etc. available. Donated by Women in Asset Management.
Starting bid
Please contact customer service to claim your prize. The final interpretation of the event is reserved by NewU Medi Spa.
Starting bid
Surmesur will provide a $2500 credit that the winner will use towards creating garments of their choice within the showroom. This will be an exclusively made-to-measure prize, every appointment truly is an experience. We look through fabrics, design the clothing, and take measurements. This will be around a 4-6 weeks process.
Starting bid
Limited Edition 100 pieces - Certified #019
Case
Stainless steel case
Watch diameter: approx. 43mm
Watch thickness: approx. 13mm
Both sides sapphire crystal
Water resistance: 5ATM
Movement
Flying tourbillon
155 pieces of subassembly module and 18 jewels
Frequency: 28,800 oscillations/ hour
Features
40 hours power reserve
The tourbillon located at 6 o’clock rotates at a speed of 60s for one circle
Manual winding mechanism
Dial
R2-D2’s embossment on the dial (decorated with 2 black diamond and 1 ruby)
Blue dauphine hands
12 pcs of blue sapphire on the index
Strap
Alligator strap
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!