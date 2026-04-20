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About this event
Enjoy the full Sunset Cocktail Party
Annual fundraising event showcasing Niagara restaurants, wineries, distilleries & breweries for the all inclusive price of $160.00!
Tickets: $160 including tax $60 tax receipt
When: Monday, September 21st 2026 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm
Where: 233 Niagara Blvd, Niagara-on-the-Lake
Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
Funds raised will benefit Rotary International Projects
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