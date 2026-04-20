Niagara-on-the-lake Rotary Foundation

Hosted by

Niagara-on-the-lake Rotary Foundation

About this event

Sunset Cocktail Party

233 Niagara Blvd

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, Canada

General Admission
$160

Enjoy the full Sunset Cocktail Party

Annual fundraising event showcasing Niagara restaurants, wineries, distilleries & breweries for the all inclusive price of $160.00!

                             

Tickets: $160 including tax    $60 tax receipt

When: Monday, September 21st 2026 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Where: 233 Niagara Blvd, Niagara-on-the-Lake

Dress Code: Cocktail Attire

  • Live Food Stations
  • Passed Appetizers and Sweet Bites
  • Icewine Cocktails, Bubbly, Wine & Beer
  • Live Band - XPrime

Funds raised will benefit Rotary International Projects

Add a donation for Niagara-on-the-lake Rotary Foundation

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