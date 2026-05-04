Support SICA!

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About this raffle
Each
All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.
2 Mulligans
1 Bag O' String
1 Water Gun
20 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)
All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.
1 Mulligan
1 Bag O' String
1 Water Gun
10 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)
All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.
1 Mulligan
1 Bag O' String
2 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)
All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.
Direct Donation to support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.
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