Southern Interior Construction Association

Hosted by

Southern Interior Construction Association

About this raffle

Support SICA!

50/50 Ticket
$2

Each


All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.

Top Dawg Package
$100
This includes 20 tickets

2 Mulligans

1 Bag O' String

1 Water Gun

20 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)


All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.

Average Joe Package
$50
This includes 10 tickets

1 Mulligan

1 Bag O' String

1 Water Gun

10 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)


All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.

Small Fry Package
$25
This includes 2 tickets

1 Mulligan

1 Bag O' String

2 Tickets for Draw Prizes (50/50 TICKETS SOLD SEPARATELY)


All proceeds support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.

Generosity Donation
Pay what you can

Direct Donation to support our SICA Howard Strong Scholarship fund & Honour the Work initiative.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!