Notre Dame Des Arts

Hosted by

Notre Dame Des Arts

About this event

Support the Arts in NDG: Summer 2026

Notre Dame des Arts: Summer 2026 Program
$75

Community Supporters: 4x4 Logo

  • Business card–style logo placement
  • Grouped grid layout
Notre Dame des Arts: Summer 2026 Program
$250

Neighbour Spotlight: HALF PAGE

Notre Dame des Arts: Summer 2026 Program
$500

Community Builder: FULL PAGE

Notre Dame des Arts: Summer 2026 Program
$800

Exclusive Presenting Partner: FULL PAGE BACK COVER

Prominent Placement: Large Format Sponsorship
$900

Prominent Placement: TOP 4 SPOTS


We’re offering limited sponsor placements on a large-scale 8'×12' event backdrop featured across 20+ high-traffic community arts events in NDG this summer. Your logo will appear in a central photo moment where attendees naturally gather, creating ongoing visibility through event photos and social sharing, not just one-day exposure. Sponsors will also be present at key activations including the NDG 150 Launch in NDG Park and the Fête de Patrimoine (Imagine Monkland), giving your brand repeated, in-person and digital reach throughout the season.

Secondary Placement: Large Format Sponsorship
$500

Secondary Placement: BOTTOM 4 SPOTS


We’re offering limited sponsor placements on a large-scale 8'×12' event backdrop featured across 20+ high-traffic community arts events in NDG this summer. Your logo will appear in a central photo moment where attendees naturally gather, creating ongoing visibility through event photos and social sharing, not just one-day exposure. Sponsors will also be present at key activations including the NDG 150 Launch in NDG Park and the Fête de Patrimoine (Imagine Monkland), giving your brand repeated, in-person and digital reach throughout the season.

Add a donation for Notre Dame Des Arts

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