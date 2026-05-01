Support the Arts in NDG: Summer 2026

Prominent Placement: TOP 4 SPOTS





We’re offering limited sponsor placements on a large-scale 8'×12' event backdrop featured across 20+ high-traffic community arts events in NDG this summer. Your logo will appear in a central photo moment where attendees naturally gather, creating ongoing visibility through event photos and social sharing, not just one-day exposure. Sponsors will also be present at key activations including the NDG 150 Launch in NDG Park and the Fête de Patrimoine (Imagine Monkland), giving your brand repeated, in-person and digital reach throughout the season.