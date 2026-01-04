Bowness High School Music Parents Association

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Bowness High School Music Parents Association

About this event

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Support the Bowness High School Music Program

Jesse Peters Performance item
Jesse Peters Performance item
Jesse Peters Performance
$100

Starting bid

Entertainment Package from Jesse Peters Music:


Package includes:


  • Up to 2 hours of performance time that can be split up in whatever way best suits the event*
  • Sound equipment, lighting and keyboard setup are provided by Jesse.
  • The show is all-request and interactive.  Jesse provides request slips, pencils as well as a QR code that allows guests to request songs via their phones.

*not available Fridays or Saturdays. If event is outside of the larger Calgary area additional travel costs may apply


Meet Jesse


Combine legendary piano skills, immaculate vocals, and a finely tuned instinct for rocking crowds and you get Calgary-based entertainer, musician and DJ, Jesse Peters.

He’s performed all over the world, including stops in New York City, a six city tour in China and, closer to home in Calgary, the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.  Signed to Sound of Pop publishing, Peters’ songs have been featured on CBC-TV, Global, Syfy and Showcase.

web: https://thejessepeters.com

insta: https://instagram.com/thejessepetersmusic

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