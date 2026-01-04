Support the Bowness High School Music Program

Entertainment Package from Jesse Peters Music:





Package includes:





Up to 2 hours of performance time that can be split up in whatever way best suits the event*

Sound equipment, lighting and keyboard setup are provided by Jesse.

The show is all-request and interactive. Jesse provides request slips, pencils as well as a QR code that allows guests to request songs via their phones.

*not available Fridays or Saturdays. If event is outside of the larger Calgary area additional travel costs may apply





Meet Jesse





Combine legendary piano skills, immaculate vocals, and a finely tuned instinct for rocking crowds and you get Calgary-based entertainer, musician and DJ, Jesse Peters.

He’s performed all over the world, including stops in New York City, a six city tour in China and, closer to home in Calgary, the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show. Signed to Sound of Pop publishing, Peters’ songs have been featured on CBC-TV, Global, Syfy and Showcase.

web: https://thejessepeters.com

insta: https://instagram.com/thejessepetersmusic