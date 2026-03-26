Support the Stars from Afar - DWTSQ2026

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Instructed by France - For the Love of Dance
Megan Sharkey from Lavish Studio Creations and Brad Kelly from Quinte Health Care - TMH
Instructed by Meg Langton - HFH PEH/Belleville Dance Experience
Hazzem Koudsi from Habitat for Humanity Prince Edward-Hastings (HFH PEH) and Hilary Lundy from Belleville General Hospital
Instructed by Christian Jaehn-Kreibaum
Celine LePage and Alex Bruce from The Lark
Instructed by Alicia Sewell - Astounding Heights Dance Academy
Sue Oliver from Loyalist College-Elevate Plus Program and Jake Jackman from film.ca Centre Cinemas
Instructed by Victoria Ciani - Astounding Heights Dance Academy
Chaz Lucas from Ink Cisive and Tammy Rickey from the Frozen Shoppe
Instructed by Tawny Jackson - Tawny's School of Dance
Krysten Bonisteel from Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe Inc. and Jason Bonisteel from the City of Belleville
Instructed by Lisa Francis
April Meeks and Alex Anthony from Shoeless Joe's Belleville
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