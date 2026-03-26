Volunteer + Information Centre HPE

Hosted by

Volunteer + Information Centre HPE

About this event

Support the Stars from Afar - DWTSQ2026

321 Front St

Belleville, ON K8N 2Z9, Canada

Megan Sharkey & Brad Kelly
Pay what you can

Instructed by France - For the Love of Dance

Megan Sharkey from Lavish Studio Creations and Brad Kelly from Quinte Health Care - TMH


Hazzem Koudsi & Hilary Lundy
Pay what you can

Instructed by Meg Langton - HFH PEH/Belleville Dance Experience

Hazzem Koudsi from Habitat for Humanity Prince Edward-Hastings (HFH PEH) and Hilary Lundy from Belleville General Hospital

Celine LePage & Alex Bruce
Pay what you can

Instructed by Christian Jaehn-Kreibaum

Celine LePage and Alex Bruce from The Lark

Sue Oliver & Jake Jackman
Pay what you can

Instructed by Alicia Sewell - Astounding Heights Dance Academy

Sue Oliver from Loyalist College-Elevate Plus Program and Jake Jackman from film.ca Centre Cinemas

Chaz Lucas & Tammy Rickey
Pay what you can

Instructed by Victoria Ciani - Astounding Heights Dance Academy

Chaz Lucas from Ink Cisive and Tammy Rickey from the Frozen Shoppe

Krysten Bonisteel & Jason Bonisteel
Pay what you can

Instructed by Tawny Jackson - Tawny's School of Dance

Krysten Bonisteel from Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe Inc. and Jason Bonisteel from the City of Belleville

April Meeks & Alex Anthony
Pay what you can

Instructed by Lisa Francis

April Meeks and Alex Anthony from Shoeless Joe's Belleville

Add a donation for Volunteer + Information Centre HPE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!