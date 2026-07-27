Support The VCCF Online Auction: Live Now 1.0

Victoria Chinatown Care Foundation

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Victoria Chinatown Care Foundation

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20th Century Chinese Carved Armchair item
20th Century Chinese Carved Armchair
$2,200

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese heavily carved settee dragon arms, shaped seat. Dimensions: Approximately 52” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s.

Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs item
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs item
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs item
Chinese Carved Settee and Pair of Armchairs
$3,800

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese carved rosewood settee and pair of armchairs with dragons

flanking a flaming pearl crest rail, marble backs raised on cabriole legs. Dimensions: Settee approximately 72” wide. Chairs approximately 27” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s

Asian Lacquered Four Panel Screen item
Asian Lacquered Four Panel Screen
$1,200

Starting bid

Asian lacquered four panel screen with hardstone, coral and shell picture panels and verso lacquered. Dimensions:

Each panel 44” x 14 1⁄4”. Provenance:

Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s

Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest item
Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest
$350

Starting bid

20th century Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest. Dimensions:

10” x 24” x 11 1⁄2” (some abrasion). Purchased in Hong Kong in the

1960’s

Chinese Carved Hardwood Occasional Chair item
Chinese Carved Hardwood Occasional Chair
$240

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese carved hardwood occasional chair with a court scene back. Dimensions:

Approximately 20.5” wide. Provenance:

Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s

Chinese Painted Scroll item
Chinese Painted Scroll
$1,200

Starting bid

Chinese painted scroll likely

depicting the Three Star Gods. Medium:

Watercolour on paper mounted

onto board, framed. Dimensions:

Image 57” x 30 1⁄2”

Chinese Lacquered Tea Chest On Stand item
Chinese Lacquered Tea Chest On Stand
$350

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese black lacquered tea chest on stand. Dimensions:

26 1⁄2” high

Chinese Mother of Pearl Occasional Chair with Marble Seat & item
Chinese Mother of Pearl Occasional Chair with Marble Seat &
$900

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese black lacquered and mother of pearl occasional chair with marble seat and back. Dimensions:

18” wide

Large Chinese Silk Embroidery item
Large Chinese Silk Embroidery item
Large Chinese Silk Embroidery
$3,000

Starting bid

Large Chinese silk embroidery

Central floral medallion, surrounded

by chrysanthemums and auspicious

symbols. Dimensions:

Image 26 1⁄2” x 54”

Asian Circular Screen item
Asian Circular Screen
$2,500

Starting bid

20th Century Asian hardstone, coral and shell circular screen. Provenance:

Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s. Dimensions:

75” x 17”

Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen item
Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen item
Chinese Coromandel Six Panel Screen
$3,000

Starting bid

20th Century Chinese Coromandel six panel mother of pearl, abalone and bone screen of beauties in the garden. Dimensions:

Each panel 84” x 18” Provenance:

Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s

Carved hardwood “blanket chest / cabinet” item
Carved hardwood “blanket chest / cabinet”
$400

Starting bid

Conservative range reflecting typical auction realizations for carved Chinese hardwood cabinets without confirmed age, maker, or documented hardwood species.

Single carved hardwood armchair with dragon/figural back (br item
Single carved hardwood armchair with dragon/figural back (br
$300

Starting bid

Based on frequent auction appearances of single carved dragon or figural armchairs; value sensitive to condition and carving depth.

Pair of dark carved hardwood armchairs (matching style two) item
Pair of dark carved hardwood armchairs (matching style two)
$500

Starting bid

Matching pair of dark-toned carved hardwood armchairs featuring deeply carved decorative backs and shaped arms. Solidly constructed with relief carving throughout the back splats, aprons, and legs. Traditional styling, likely inspired by Chinese export or classical decorative furniture. Suitable as accent chairs, statement seating, or decorative display pieces.

arved hardwood side/occasional table with carved top panels item
arved hardwood side/occasional table with carved top panels
$300

Starting bid

Carved hardwood side or occasional table with rectangular form and carved top panels. The tabletop features openwork and relief carving, supported by straight legs joined with lower stretchers. Decorative yet functional, suitable for use as a side table, lamp table, or small display stand.

Black lacquer cabinet with floral/bird decoration on door/pa item
Black lacquer cabinet with floral/bird decoration on door/pa
$350

Starting bid

Typical of early–mid 20th‑century painted black‑lacquer storage cabinets

Pair of carved hardwood bedside cabinets/nightstands item
Pair of carved hardwood bedside cabinets/nightstands
$400

Starting bid

Matching pair of carved hardwood bedside cabinets or nightstands with paneled sides and carved decorative motifs. Each cabinet features a box-form structure with carved details on the front panels and base. Compact and versatile, suitable for bedroom use or as small side cabinets.

Tall carved corner shelving/display unit item
Tall carved corner shelving/display unit
$700

Starting bid

Tall carved hardwood corner shelving or display unit designed to fit into a corner space. Features multiple open shelves with carved back panels and decorative cresting at the top. Vertical form provides strong visual presence while offering display space for books, objects, or decorative items.

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