Support The VCCF Online Auction: Live Now 1.0

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Starting bid
20th Century Chinese heavily carved settee dragon arms, shaped seat. Dimensions: Approximately 52” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s.
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese carved rosewood settee and pair of armchairs with dragons
flanking a flaming pearl crest rail, marble backs raised on cabriole legs. Dimensions: Settee approximately 72” wide. Chairs approximately 27” wide. Provenance: Purchased in Hong Kong in the 1960’s
Starting bid
Asian lacquered four panel screen with hardstone, coral and shell picture panels and verso lacquered. Dimensions:
Each panel 44” x 14 1⁄4”. Provenance:
Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s
Starting bid
20th century Chinese Carved Camphor Wood Chest. Dimensions:
10” x 24” x 11 1⁄2” (some abrasion). Purchased in Hong Kong in the
1960’s
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese carved hardwood occasional chair with a court scene back. Dimensions:
Approximately 20.5” wide. Provenance:
Purchased in Hong Kon in the 1960’s
Starting bid
Chinese painted scroll likely
depicting the Three Star Gods. Medium:
Watercolour on paper mounted
onto board, framed. Dimensions:
Image 57” x 30 1⁄2”
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese black lacquered tea chest on stand. Dimensions:
26 1⁄2” high
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese black lacquered and mother of pearl occasional chair with marble seat and back. Dimensions:
18” wide
Starting bid
Large Chinese silk embroidery
Central floral medallion, surrounded
by chrysanthemums and auspicious
symbols. Dimensions:
Image 26 1⁄2” x 54”
Starting bid
20th Century Asian hardstone, coral and shell circular screen. Provenance:
Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s. Dimensions:
75” x 17”
Starting bid
20th Century Chinese Coromandel six panel mother of pearl, abalone and bone screen of beauties in the garden. Dimensions:
Each panel 84” x 18” Provenance:
Bought in Hong Kong in the 1960’s
Starting bid
Conservative range reflecting typical auction realizations for carved Chinese hardwood cabinets without confirmed age, maker, or documented hardwood species.
Starting bid
Based on frequent auction appearances of single carved dragon or figural armchairs; value sensitive to condition and carving depth.
Starting bid
Matching pair of dark-toned carved hardwood armchairs featuring deeply carved decorative backs and shaped arms. Solidly constructed with relief carving throughout the back splats, aprons, and legs. Traditional styling, likely inspired by Chinese export or classical decorative furniture. Suitable as accent chairs, statement seating, or decorative display pieces.
Starting bid
Carved hardwood side or occasional table with rectangular form and carved top panels. The tabletop features openwork and relief carving, supported by straight legs joined with lower stretchers. Decorative yet functional, suitable for use as a side table, lamp table, or small display stand.
Starting bid
Typical of early–mid 20th‑century painted black‑lacquer storage cabinets
Starting bid
Matching pair of carved hardwood bedside cabinets or nightstands with paneled sides and carved decorative motifs. Each cabinet features a box-form structure with carved details on the front panels and base. Compact and versatile, suitable for bedroom use or as small side cabinets.
Starting bid
Tall carved hardwood corner shelving or display unit designed to fit into a corner space. Features multiple open shelves with carved back panels and decorative cresting at the top. Vertical form provides strong visual presence while offering display space for books, objects, or decorative items.
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