Surf Canada's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31 at EDT
Surf Canada Adult Membership is required for athletes aged 18 and over who wish to compete in Surf Canada sanctioned events across the country.
All athletes must hold a valid Surf Canada membership before registering for official competitions, including National Championships and other sanctioned events.
Valid until March 31 at EDT
Surf Canada Junior Membership is required for athletes under 18 who wish to compete in Surf Canada sanctioned events across the country.
All athletes must hold a valid Surf Canada membership before registering for official competitions, including National Championships and other sanctioned events.
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