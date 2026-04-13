Surf INN Turf

Your ticket includes a full event experience featuring a steak and lobster dinner, access to our silent and live auctions, interactive games, and a lively, community-driven atmosphere at the Four Points by Sheraton in Point Edward.

More than just a night out, your ticket directly supports the essential programs and services provided by The Inn of the Good Shepherd, helping individuals and families across Sarnia-Lambton.

Join us for a meaningful evening of connection, generosity, and impact.