Your ticket includes a full event experience featuring a steak and lobster dinner, access to our silent and live auctions, interactive games, and a lively, community-driven atmosphere at the Four Points by Sheraton in Point Edward.
More than just a night out, your ticket directly supports the essential programs and services provided by The Inn of the Good Shepherd, helping individuals and families across Sarnia-Lambton.
Join us for a meaningful evening of connection, generosity, and impact.
Bring your team, clients, friends, or family together for a memorable night at Surf Inn Turf 2026.
A table of 8 offers the full event experience, including a steak and lobster dinner, access to our silent and live auctions, interactive games, and a high-energy evening in support of The Inn of the Good Shepherd.
Tables are ideal for businesses, community groups, or anyone looking to enjoy the event together while making a meaningful impact locally.
Secure your table early and be part of one of Sarnia-Lambton’s most anticipated community events.
Give the gift of experience and appreciation.
A Sponsor a Volunteer Ticket allows you to support one of the dedicated volunteers who give their time to The Inn of the Good Shepherd, by providing them the opportunity to attend and enjoy Surf Inn Turf 2026.
This ticket includes the full event experience — a steak and lobster dinner, auctions, games, and entertainment — while recognizing the individuals who play a vital role in serving our community.
It’s a meaningful way to give back, show appreciation, and ensure those who support others have a chance to be celebrated.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!