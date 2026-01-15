Hosted by

Surrey Female Hockey Association's Silent Auction

16555 Fraser Hwy #100, Surrey, BC V4N 0E9, Canada

2 Canucks vs. Sharks Tickets - January 27, 2026 item
2 Canucks vs. Sharks Tickets - January 27, 2026
$75

Starting bid

A pair of tickets for the Vancouver Canucks game on January 27th against the San Jose Sharks. Seats are in the Press Box.

Every Kids Dream Experience - Anthem Skate
$50

Starting bid

Join a group of 2-4 skaters and lead the Canucks onto the ice for the pre-anthem skate and stand with the starting line up during the singing of the National Anthem at a 2025/2026 game. Two game tickets included.

The package entitles your 9-14 year old skater to skate the warm-up with the Canucks and stand on the blue line for the national anthem(s).

Maple Leaf's Wooden Stick Signed by Hayley Wickenheiser item
Maple Leaf's Wooden Stick Signed by Hayley Wickenheiser item
Maple Leaf's Wooden Stick Signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
$50

Starting bid

Wooden stick signed by Hayley Wickenheiser

Coaches Kit item
Coaches Kit
$25

Starting bid

Coaches kit. Includes a bag, coach board, LSBT blade tool and Acme glove whistle. Donated by Lowry Sports.

Accessories Bag item
Accessories Bag
$25

Starting bid

Loaded accessories bag. Incudes tin of wax, one each of white, black and clear tape, two pairs of laces, LSTS scissors and LSBT skate blade tool. Donated by Lowry Sports.

Two Vancouver Goldeneyes Tickets & PWHL Barbies
$50

Starting bid

One of each PWHL x Tim Horton’s Barbies, and two tickets to your choice of home game for the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2025/2026 season at the Pacific Coliseum

Bauer Reactor Shooting Kit item
Bauer Reactor Shooting Kit
$50

Starting bid

Improve your shooting accuracy, reaction time and shooting techniques.

Comes with:

  • Custom 24" x 36" shooting pad
  • targets
  • reactor signal device
NHL Officials Signed Jersey item
NHL Officials Signed Jersey
$50

Starting bid

A referee jersey signed by all of the NHL Officials.

Weiser Halo Smart Lock item
Weiser Halo Smart Lock
$50

Starting bid

Features

  • Halo smart locks connect directly to your existing home Wi-Fi network and smartphone to create a simple and secure smart home, without a third-party hub, panel or subscription service.
  • Manage Halo from the Weiser app from anywhere there's an Internet connection providing you the ability to lock and unlock from your smartphone
  • The Weiser app is simple and intuitive for creating and managing up to 250 custom user codes for friends, family, and guests
  • Instantly give, remove and customize access to all those who enter your home with custom codes
  • Halo puts you in control with the ability to pre-set day and time limits - perfect for dogwalkers, house cleaning services or regular visitors
  • Receive notifications of your lock's activity and view the lock's event history from your smartphone using the Weiser app
  • Halo Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Full 128-bit encryption security
  • For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed
  • Includes traditional key functionality for peace of mind (2 keys included)
  • Weiser-patented SmartKey Security™ technology prevents against advanced break-in techniques
  • The keypad features a One-Touch Locking button
  • Multiple pre-defined Auto-locking settings available
  • Retail Packaging Only - Available Online/ In-store
Weiser Smart Key Lock System item
Weiser Smart Key Lock System
$50

Starting bid

Package includes:

Halo touch smart lock, strike plate, mounting hardware and step-by-step installation instructions

Krause Berry Farms Wine Experience item
Krause Berry Farms Wine Experience
$25

Starting bid

A complimentary wine tasting experience for 4 guests.

Morgan Rielly Signed Toronto Maple Leaf Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Autographed 2024 National Women's Team Replica Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Signed by Team Canada from the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship held in Utica, New York

Team Canada Hat Signed by Hayley Wickenheiser item
Team Canada Hat Signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
$30

Starting bid

Signed Elias Pettersson Jersey item
Signed Elias Pettersson Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Signed Brock Boeser Jersey item
Signed Brock Boeser Jersey
$50

Starting bid

