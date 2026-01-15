Surrey Female Hockey Association's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A pair of tickets for the Vancouver Canucks game on January 27th against the San Jose Sharks. Seats are in the Press Box.
Starting bid
Join a group of 2-4 skaters and lead the Canucks onto the ice for the pre-anthem skate and stand with the starting line up during the singing of the National Anthem at a 2025/2026 game. Two game tickets included.
The package entitles your 9-14 year old skater to skate the warm-up with the Canucks and stand on the blue line for the national anthem(s).
Starting bid
Join a group of 2-4 skaters and lead the Canucks onto the ice for the pre-anthem skate and stand with the starting line up during the singing of the National Anthem at a 2025/2026 game. Two game tickets included.
The package entitles your 9-14 year old skater to skate the warm-up with the Canucks and stand on the blue line for the national anthem(s).
Starting bid
Wooden stick signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
Starting bid
Wooden stick signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
Starting bid
Wooden stick signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
Starting bid
Wooden stick signed by Hayley Wickenheiser
Starting bid
Coaches kit. Includes a bag, coach board, LSBT blade tool and Acme glove whistle. Donated by Lowry Sports.
Starting bid
Loaded accessories bag. Incudes tin of wax, one each of white, black and clear tape, two pairs of laces, LSTS scissors and LSBT skate blade tool. Donated by Lowry Sports.
Starting bid
One of each PWHL x Tim Horton’s Barbies, and two tickets to your choice of home game for the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2025/2026 season at the Pacific Coliseum
Starting bid
Improve your shooting accuracy, reaction time and shooting techniques.
Comes with:
Starting bid
A referee jersey signed by all of the NHL Officials.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Package includes:
Halo touch smart lock, strike plate, mounting hardware and step-by-step installation instructions
Starting bid
A complimentary wine tasting experience for 4 guests.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed by Team Canada from the 2024 IIHF Women’s World Championship held in Utica, New York
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!