Celebrating International Women's Day with SurreyCares Community Foundation's Silent Auction
Dinner & A Show: Hot Flash Comedy with Sid Bosel on March 14
$50
Starting bid
2 tickets to Hot Flash Comedy at the Surrey Arts Centre plus $100 gift card for Brown's Social House! Looking for a comedy show that will turn the hilarity heat up several notches? Then Hot Flash Comedy with Syd Bosel at 7:30 pm March 14th at the Surrey Arts Centre has got you covered! Known for her razor-sharp wit and relatable storytelling style, award-winning stand-up comic Syd Bosel will have you in stitches. Laugh with and at Syd as she shares tales from the trenches of her life, including the realities of being the mother of “adult” children, surviving marriage for a thousand years, and other glories of nature. Gather your friends! This show is for anyone who loves to roar with laughter!
Date Night! Two Tickets to Ballet BC & a night at the Civic
$100
Starting bid
Leave the car and enjoy a fabulous night out with dinner at the Cactus Club, followed by a performance by Ballet BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre topped off with an overnight stay at the Civic Hotel. Two tickets to the performance of DUSK on your choice of dates, May 8, 9 or 10, 2025. Value of this package is $530.
2 tickets "According to Aurelie" & Dinner at the Cactus Club
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets to Langley Little Theatre Presents According to Aurelie - A Musical plus $100 Cactus Club gift card. A young romance author is struggling to get published, while having to fight off her siblings setting her up on blind dates, and debating the merits of all the different genres she could be writing. Will Aurelie manage to get past her “once upon a time” and get her “happily ever after”?
May 1 - 17, your choice of date (May 10th is unavailable)
Michauds Salon Spa & Skincare Centre Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself with this $100 gift card to Michauds Salon, Spa & Skincare Centre at 5669 - 176 St in Cloverdale. Michaud's started as a salon in 1994 but evolved to bring spa services to Cloverdale, Surrey in 2001. Fast forward to the 2020’s and our Spa focus is now results based skincare services including Microneedling, IPL Skin Rejuvenation and Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermaplaning and more
Michauds Salon, Spa & Wellness Centre now occupies over 8000 square feet of luxury with over 50 staff members to serve your salon, spa and wellness needs.
Michauds also proudly supports the Green Circle intiative to reduce waste and carbon footprint. For over 25 years, Michauds has been committed to reducing its impact on the greater environment.
Express Facial $100 Value
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy an Express Facial (30 minute) at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $100 Value.
Coolsculpting Consultation $125 value (1 of 2)
$40
Starting bid
Coolscuplting Consultation at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $125 Value.
Coolsculpting Consultation $125 value (2 of 2)
$40
Starting bid
Coolscuplting Consultation at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $125 Value.
Visia Skin Analysis $150 value (1 of 2)
$75
Starting bid
Skin Consultation with Visia Skin Analysis at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $150 Value.
Visia Skin Analysis $150 value (2 of 2)
$75
Starting bid
Skin Consultation with Visia Skin Analysis at the Beautiful Canadian Laser and Skincare Clinic, where they help clients achieve their best looks using laser and cosmetic procedures for body and skin treatments. A custom-designed 5000 sq ft premises, close to the home of the new Surrey City Centre, SFU Surrey Campus and the new City Hall on 104th Avenue. $150 Value.
Verka Foods Basket w 26 cm Hammered Copper pan! (1 of 3)
$50
Starting bid
Fabulous gift basket filled with delicacies from Verka foods including a piece from their new cookware line, a gorgeous Verka Hammered Copper Fry Pan with lid. Also included are Baked Bites Kaju Pista Cookies, Verka Chana Burfi, Verka Peanut Gachhak, Senso Masala Tea Premix, Tong Garden Party Snacks, and Bonn Bourbon. YUMMY! A $150 value (three baskets available)
Verka Foods Basket w 26 cm Hammered Copper pan! (2 of 3)
$50
Starting bid
Fabulous gift basket filled with delicacies from Verka foods including a piece from their new cookware line, a gorgeous Verka Hammered Copper Fry Pan with lid. Also included are Baked Bites Kaju Pista Cookies, Verka Chana Burfi, Verka Peanut Gachhak, Senso Masala Tea Premix, Tong Garden Party Snacks, and Bonn Bourbon. YUMMY! A $150 value (three baskets available)
Verka Foods Basket w 26 cm Hammered Copper pan! (3 of 3)
$50
Starting bid
Fabulous gift basket filled with delicacies from Verka foods including a piece from their new cookware line, a gorgeous Verka Hammered Copper Fry Pan with lid. Also included are Baked Bites Kaju Pista Cookies, Verka Chana Burfi, Verka Peanut Gachhak, Senso Masala Tea Premix, Tong Garden Party Snacks, and Bonn Bourbon. YUMMY! A $150 value (three baskets available)
Little Women: The Broadway Musical (4 tickets + dinner)
$100
Starting bid
Get your friends together for an unforgettable performance of Little Women: The Broadway Musical presented by the White Rock Player's Club. The play runs April 24 to May 11, winning bidder will contact the box office to select their preferred date. Follow it up with dinner for 4 at the Cactus Club with a $200 gift card. Ticket Value $356
Family Outing to Birdies & Buckets (1 of 2) & Dinner!
$75
Starting bid
Take the kids or grandkids out for a lovely day at this par three course located at 5228 King George Blvd. Package includes four passes for a nine hole golf experience plus four free buckets at Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre! Package includes $50 in Nando's gift cards for lunch/dinner. A $275.00 value!
Family Outing to Birdies & Buckets (2 of 2)
$75
Starting bid
Take the kids or grandkids out for a lovely day at this par three course located at 5228 King George Blvd. Package includes four passes for a nine hole golf experience plus four free buckets at Birdies & Buckets Family Golf Centre. Package includes $50 in Nando's gift cards for lunch/dinner. A $275.00 value!
Emsella Treatment series a $1500 value
$500
Starting bid
Emsella Series of Six treatments. The Emsella is a non invasive treatment that uses electromagnetic waves to strengthen the pelvic floor and improve pelvic muscle control. A $1500 value
Nespresso POP+ Coffee Machine by Breville with pods!
$50
Starting bid
The Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Coffee & Espresso Machine produces the perfect cup of coffee with a smooth layer of crema, and can make a variety of different serving sizes. This espresso machine can prepare over 30 coffees with different aromas, intensities and flavours and has hermetically sealed capsules that preserve the freshness of roasted ground coffee. A $175 value, donated by Terrell Consulting Ltd.
Family Outing to the Cloverdale Rodeo!
$50
Starting bid
Take the family out for big vibes, big thrills and unforgettable moments at the 2025 Cloverdale Rodeo. From edge of your seat rodeo performances, to finger-licking good food, enthusiastic crowds, next-level fun, and everything that makes The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair an original kind of country! 4 tickets to Friday's Rodeo performance, 4 Friday gate admissions, one collectable solo cup. A $210 value.
Arterra Wine Basket value $280
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy this wonderful collection of wines from Arterra, includes two bottles of Culminate Hypothesis, 2 bottles of Culminate Dilemma Chardonnay, and one bottle of the Inniskillin Discovery Series Sparkling Tempranillo.
Blanket knitted by Mayor Locke!
$50
Starting bid
Cuddle up under this 54" x 54" super cosy blanket knitted by our very own Mayor Brenda Locke! Lovely neutral colours, perfect in every home.
Evolution Pilates & Yoga Studio
$100
Starting bid
3 months unlimited yoga, pilates, matt & barre! A $425 value gift certificate to Evolution Pilates & Yoga Studios in Langley! Since 2001, Evolution Studios has been bringing Langley Pilates and Yoga classes that suit everyone’s needs. Our Langley Pilates and Yoga Studio offers a fun, relaxing, compassionate, and understanding environment where you can be comfortable starting out as an absolute beginner or challenging your existing skills.
Granville Island beach Umbrella from Green Timbers Pub
$25
Starting bid
A Granville Island beach Umbrella for you beach picnic comfort! Donate by your favourite neighbourhood pub, Green Timbers, a refreshing place to enjoy great food and drinks.
Editors note: the best chicken wings in town! IMHO
Translink Gift Basket: A $200 value!
$50
Starting bid
All kinds of goodies in this gift basket from our friends at Translink! Stemless wine glasses, an excellent water bottle, notebook and more! A $200 value!
