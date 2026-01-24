Sustain our programs

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Valid until March 23, 2027
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Renews yearly on: August 31 at EDT
Logo on Website + Robots!
Renews yearly on: August 31 at EDT
Logo on Website + Robots!
VIP tour at Competition
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Renews yearly on: August 30 at EDT
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Logo on Website + Robots!
VIP tour at Competition
Logo on Team Shirt
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