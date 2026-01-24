Royal City Community Robotics

Offered by

Royal City Community Robotics

Sustain our programs

Support your way!
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Pay what you can

Logo on our website
$500

Valid until March 23, 2027

Your logo - visible support for this year!

Bring on the Robot
$1,000

Renews yearly on: August 31 at EDT

Logo on Website + Robots!


Team Sponsor
Free

Renews yearly on: August 31 at EDT

Logo on Website + Robots!

VIP tour at Competition

Logo on Team Shirt

Non-profit Sponsor
Free

Renews yearly on: August 30 at EDT

Sponsor across all our teams

Logo on Website + Robots!

VIP tour at Competition

Logo on Team Shirt

Company announced at Competitions

Add a donation for Royal City Community Robotics

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!