Suzart Productions

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Suzart Productions

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Suzart Ad Space

Come From Away - Quarter Page
$400

Quarter-page, black & white program advertisement


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away PLUS full season - Quarter Page
$700

Quarter-page, black & white program advertisement


Increase your impact with a full season package, and receive advertising all all 2026/2027 show programmes.


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away - Half-Page
$600

Half-page, black & white program advertisement


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away PLUS full season - Half-Page
$900

Half-page, black & white program advertisement


Increase your impact with a full season package, and receive advertising all all 2026/2027 show programmes.


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away - Full-Page
$800

Full-page, black & white program advertisement


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away PLUS full season - Full-Page
$1,200

Full-page, black & white program advertisement


Increase your impact with a full season package, and receive advertising all all 2026/2027 show programmes.


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away - Full-Page, Full-Colour
$1,000

Full-page, back cover, colour program advertisement


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

Come From Away PLUS full season - Full-Page, Full-Colour
$1,500

Full-page, back cover, colour program advertisement


Increase your impact with a full season package, and receive advertising all all 2026/2027 show programmes.


All packages include your company name and logo featured on our website for the season, as well as a dedicated social media post.


Secure your Come From Away programme advertising by May 1st and we will include your advertising in our May 2026 show programme for Urinetown, The Musical at no extra cost!

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