Suzart's Online Auction - 2025

Hosted by
About this event
101 Centrepointe Dr, Nepean, ON K2G 5K7, Canada
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) Show-Only tickets to Oh Canada Eh!?, Ottawa’s hit dinner musical. Enjoy a high-energy, family-friendly show with Canadian songs, beloved characters, and performers who double as your servers. Winning vouchers are valid for the 2025 or 2026 seasons. Dates must be reserved by June 30, 2026, and meals can be added at booking.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) Show-Only tickets to Oh Canada Eh!?, Ottawa’s hit dinner musical. Enjoy a high-energy, family-friendly show with Canadian songs, beloved characters, and performers who double as your servers. Winning vouchers are valid for the 2025 or 2026 seasons. Dates must be reserved by June 30, 2026, and meals can be added at booking.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a 3 month membership at Six Tigers Academy valued at over $400 and kickstart your fitness and confidence while unleashing your inner strength.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a one-of-a-kind Ottawa Senators logo-shaped electric guitar, signed by hockey legends including Jason Spezza, Erik Karlsson, Chris Neil, Chris Kelly, Chris Phillips, Zack Smith, and more! Autographs featured from the 2009-2010/2010-2011 NHL seasons. This collector’s item is perfect for any hockey fan or music enthusiast. Don’t miss your chance to own a unique piece of Ottawa Senators history while supporting a great cause!
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the guitar during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate from Where I Thrive, a gym in Ottawa, for an All Access one month class package valued at 299. Where I Thrive offers a variety of group fitness classes, personal training, and wellness programs designed to help members build strength, balance, and community.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the pass during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a one-hour gift certificate for Kneaded Touch, redeemable for a massage or acupuncture appointment. Locations are available in Ottawa at Barrhaven, Merivale, and Westboro.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) passes to Cosmic Adventures, Ottawa’s largest indoor playground! Kids can crawl, bounce, slide, and explore in a fun, multi-level play space while parents relax in the lounge.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a free week of Summer Camp at Dana Hanes Dance Studio in Manotick for Summer 2026! Valued at over $295.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two tickets to Kimberly Akimbo, presented by Mirvish Productions, at the CAA centre on Saturday, January 17 at 7:30pm in Orchestra C. This Tony Award-winning musical comedy tells the story of Kimberly, a bright and funny teenager who struggles with a rare genetic condition that makes her look like a 72-year-old woman. As Kimberly navigates family secrets, unlikely friendships, and a looming criminal scheme, she reminds us of the joys and heartbreaks of growing up and discovering who we are.
Winning bidder will receive the tickets electronically—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a handmade quilt created by one of Suzart’s founders, who took up quilting after retirement. A beautiful piece with a special connection to our theatre’s history.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the quilt during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a free family admission for up to two adults and four children to any of Ingenium’s three museums: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, or the Canada Science and Technology Museum.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a free family admission for up to two adults and four children to any of Ingenium’s three museums: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, or the Canada Science and Technology Museum.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
Own a piece of art history with Trisha Romance’s 1993 signed print Silent Night, numbered 7467 of 8000. Renowned for her nostalgic, heartwarming scenes of small-town life, Romance captures the warmth and tranquility of a snow-covered village on a quiet winter evening. 35"x28"
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the artwork during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You’re bidding on five (5) individual admission passes to the Canadian War Museum! Use them all at once or spread them out—whatever works for you. Passes are valid until December 1, 2026, giving you lots of time to discover Canada’s military history up close.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You’re bidding on five (5) individual admission passes to the Canadian Museum of History! Use them all together or one at a time—your choice. Passes are valid until December 1, 2026, giving you plenty of time to explore one of Canada’s most fascinating national museums.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a photo of a Barred Owl by Ottawa photographer Chris St. Michael. Originally purchased on October 20, 2020 for $100, this 11" x 14" print was professsionally framed by Malen Framing at an additional cost.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Parc Omega family pass for 2 adults and 2 children, valid for one year! 🦌 Explore Quebec’s stunning wildlife park by car or on foot and see deer, bison, wolves, and more in natural habitats.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) tickets to Lost Baggage Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of Bonnie & Clyde happening in April. Your bid also includes one of their new LBMT merchandise notebooks, perfect for any fan of this popular local community theatre company.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate from Barrhaven Music Academy for four private half-hour lessons, valued at $128. Barrhaven Music Academy offers high-quality music education in a welcoming environment, with experienced instructors teaching a wide range of instruments and styles for all ages.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two tickets to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Live in Concert with the NAC Orchestra.
Experience the thrilling adventure of Captain Jack Sparrow and Will Turner on the big screen while the National Arts Centre Orchestra performs Klaus Badelt’s unforgettable score live. This unique event combines the excitement of the beloved Disney film with the power of a full symphony orchestra for an unforgettable cinematic and musical experience.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a thoughtfully curated gift basket full of cozy and charming surprises perfect for relaxing and indulging. The highlight is two Tarot reading gift vouchers totaling $50, offering a unique and intriguing experience to enjoy.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate valued at $100 to be used for services at Boss Arts Hair Salon in Ottawa. Known for their expert stylists and welcoming atmosphere, Boss Arts offers a full range of professional hair care including cuts, colouring, styling and treatments, ensuring every client leaves looking and feeling their best.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate valued at $100 to be used for services at Boss Arts Hair Salon in Ottawa. Known for their expert stylists and welcoming atmosphere, Boss Arts offers a full range of professional hair care including cuts, colouring, styling and treatments, ensuring every client leaves looking and feeling their best.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate valued at $100 to be used for services at Boss Arts Hair Salon in Ottawa. Known for their expert stylists and welcoming atmosphere, Boss Arts offers a full range of professional hair care including cuts, colouring, styling and treatments, ensuring every client leaves looking and feeling their best.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $25 gift card to Carp Custom Creamery, a beloved local gem known for its handcrafted, small-batch ice cream made with premium ingredients plus an authentic red Carp Custom Creamery hoodie (size Large) to show your sweet support in style!
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card and hoodie during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift voucher for a 90-minute axe throwing event for up to eight people at Lumberjaxe. Gather your friends for an unforgettable experience of fun, skill, and friendly competition.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a table for ten people at Yuk Yuks comedy club in Ottawa, perfect for an evening of laughs and entertainment. This experience is valid for one year, giving you plenty of time to plan a night out with friends.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a magical in-home visit from Santa! 🎅✨ Enjoy about 30 minutes of holiday cheer — story time, photos, and warm Christmas memories. Real beard, bilingual (English & French), fully police-checked. Follow the magic: @santaclausottawa
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gorgeous, large-scale calendar ready to be filled with your favourite holiday treasures, sweet treats, ornaments or notes. This beautiful piece, made by Little Sprout by Sarah, makes for the perfect countdown to Christmas and is designed to be reused year after year.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $100 gift voucher from the Ottawa School of Art, valid toward a child, teen, or adult course. Explore your creativity and learn from talented instructors in a supportive and inspiring environment, valid until March 31, 2026.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a Bota Canteen Embellished with Hand Pyrography. This original artwork is completely hand-crafted and one-of-a-kind. Made in Spain, the bota is lined with food-grade silicone, making it washable and safe for hot or cold liquids.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a voucher for two 9-hole walking rounds at the scenic and challenging Metcalfe Golf Club. Both rounds must be played together, offering a perfect outing to enjoy beautifully maintained fairways and greens, valid until October 31st, 2026.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $50 gift card to Level One Game Pub in Ottawa. Enjoy great food, drinks, and endless fun with their huge selection of board games and video games for all ages.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a voucher for two complimentary tickets to The Gladstone Theatre in Ottawa, valued at up to $84 ($42 each). The voucher can be used for participating shows at The Gladstone, one of Ottawa’s most beloved independent theatres known for its vibrant mix of comedies, dramas, and local productions. Please note that as The Gladstone is a rental venue, not all events are eligible (i.e., voucher cannot be used for Candlelight Concerts.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
Channel your inner revolution in the kitchen with this adult-sized apron, featuring an embroidered pocket and lined for durability. Made by Little Sprout by Sarah.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
Welcome kindness and community to your kitchen with this adult-sized apron, featuring an embroidered pocket and lined for durability. Made by Little Sprout by Sarah.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two $50 vouchers to Unlocked Ottawa, an exciting escape room experience where you and your team solve puzzles, crack codes, and race against the clock for a thrilling adventure.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a free birthday party at the Ottawa Gymnastics Centre featuring 1 hour of gym fun with trampolines, beams, and bars followed by 1 hour in the party room for food, gifts, and cake for up to 8 kids ages 5 and up.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 2 free admission tickets to Calypso Water Park, Canada’s largest water park with thrilling slides, wave pools, and splash zones. Tickets are not valid July 18 to August 16, 2026.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a beautiful small quilted table runner, measuring approximately 17.5” x 29”. Perfect for adding a cozy, handmade touch to any table!
Mail delivery from Nova Scotia will be arranged after auction closes. Canadian shipping only.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a two tickets to Fun Home presented by TotoToo, a vibrant Ottawa theatre company bringing bold, inclusive stories to the stage. Support local arts and enjoy an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and powerful storytelling!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a two tickets to Fun Home presented by TotoToo, a vibrant Ottawa theatre company bringing bold, inclusive stories to the stage. Support local arts and enjoy an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and powerful storytelling!
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift certificate for two (2) regular admissions to Escape Manor in Ottawa valued at $74. 🗝️ Solve puzzles, crack codes, and work together to escape from one of their immersive themed rooms. Fun for friends and family alike.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 2 one-hour jump passes for Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Ottawa, the city’s largest indoor trampoline park. Enjoy trampolines, foam pits, climbing walls, dodgeball courts, and more. Passes are valid until September 11, 2026.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) one-hour jump passes for Flying Squirrel Trampoline Park in Ottawa, the city’s largest indoor trampoline park. Enjoy trampolines, foam pits, climbing walls, dodgeball courts, and more. Passes are valid until September 11, 2026.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the passes during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift card to Nutty Greek Bake Shop, located in Ottawa’s vibrant Little Italy neighbourhood. This family-run bakery and café brings authentic Greek-Canadian baking and savoury delights, including melt-in-your-mouth bougatsa, almond-soaked treats, and freshly baked pita for gyros and spanakopita, to a cozy, welcoming spot loved by locals.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift card to Petit Bill’s Bistro in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood. Run by a proud Newfoundland chef, it brings a true “Come From Away” Newfoundland spirit to the menu, with fresh seafood, local meats, and house-made desserts inspired by the flavours of the Rock.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift card to Petit Bill’s Bistro in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood. Run by a proud Newfoundland chef, it brings a true “Come From Away” Newfoundland spirit to the menu, with fresh seafood, local meats, and house-made desserts inspired by the flavours of the Rock.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) single admission passes to Saunders Farm, valid during A Country Christmas this year! Experience twinkling lights, festive displays, holiday treats, and magical family fun. Each pass is valued at $30, for a total value of $60.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) general admission tickets to Upper Canada Village, which can be redeemed during the 2026 summer season core programming. Step back in time to the 1860s and explore historic homes, working mills, farmsteads, costumed interpreters, and horse-drawn wagons at one of Canada’s largest living-history sites.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $25 digital gift card to Bubblesea Adventures in Ottawa, an indoor playground and adventure centre filled with climbing structures, slides, and imaginative play spaces designed for kids to explore, learn, and have fun.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on two (2) tickets to Elevator Theatre Company's production of August: Osage County this February. Elevator Theatre Company is known for bringing powerful, thought-provoking plays to the Ottawa stage, and this darkly comedic drama by Tracy Letts follows a family grappling with secrets, dysfunction, and unexpected revelations.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth with a $25 gift card to The Merry Dairy and a copy of the Great Scoops recipe book! Treat yourself or someone special!
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card and book during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $20 gift card to The Mud Oven, a beloved Ottawa pottery studio where you can paint your own ceramics and create one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Perfect for a fun outing or a unique handmade gift!
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a gift card to Bread By Us, nestled in Ottawa’s charming Wellington West / Hintonburg neighbourhood. This artisanal bakery and espresso bar brings small‑batch sourdough loaves, buttery croissants, and stellar coffee to a warm, community‑focused space.
Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the gift card during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a $50 gift card to Laser Maxx, Ottawa’s ultimate destination for high-energy laser tag fun. Challenge your friends or family to an unforgettable experience filled with strategy, teamwork, and heart-pumping excitement.
Winning bidder will receive a digital voucher—no pickup needed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!