Suzart's Online Auction - 2025

You are bidding on a one-of-a-kind Ottawa Senators logo-shaped electric guitar, signed by hockey legends including Jason Spezza, Erik Karlsson, Chris Neil, Chris Kelly, Chris Phillips, Zack Smith, and more! Autographs featured from the 2009-2010/2010-2011 NHL seasons. This collector’s item is perfect for any hockey fan or music enthusiast. Don’t miss your chance to own a unique piece of Ottawa Senators history while supporting a great cause!





Winning bidder can arrange pickup or may collect the guitar during the Head Over Heels run at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe from December 3 to 7.