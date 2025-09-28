Swaminarayan Mandir Vasna Sanstha(SMVS) Canada's Shop

Enjoy the perfect blend of health and taste with our Methi Paratha (Thepla) — a traditional Indian flatbread made from whole wheat flour, fresh fenugreek (methi) leaves, and a carefully balanced mix of spices. Soft, flavorful, and mildly spiced, this dish is ideal for breakfast, lunch, or a light dinner.
🍛 Gujarati Swaminarayan Tiffin Service 🍛
Pure • Satvik • Delicious
Experience the authentic taste of home with our Swaminarayan-compliant Gujarati tiffin – made with love, tradition, and 100% Satvik ingredients.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing