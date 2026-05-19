Swamp Fest 2026

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About this event
Regina, SK S4S, Canada
Full Festival Pass includes entry to all events on Willow Island and at the Cure Kitchen and Bar.
Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.
Events at the Cure Kitchen and Bar are 19+ and available at the DOOR ONLY or with a FULL FESTIVAL PASS!
*Pay what you can options will be available at the gate
Admission for events on Willow Island, Saturday, September 5, 2026.
Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.
Admission for events on Willow Island, Sunday, September 6, 2026.
Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.
$
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