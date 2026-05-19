swamp festival inc

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swamp festival inc

About this event

Swamp Fest 2026

Willow Island

Regina, SK S4S, Canada

Full Festival Pass
$95

Full Festival Pass includes entry to all events on Willow Island and at the Cure Kitchen and Bar.

Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.

Events at the Cure Kitchen and Bar are 19+ and available at the DOOR ONLY or with a FULL FESTIVAL PASS!

*Pay what you can options will be available at the gate

Willow Island Saturday
$50

Admission for events on Willow Island, Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.

Willow Island Sunday
$50

Admission for events on Willow Island, Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Events on Willow Island are all ages and family and pet friendly. Kids under 13 get in free, accompanied by a guardian.

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