Sweet Acres Pig Sanctuary Gift Shop

A simple way to save your page — and help save pigs. This matte paper bookmark brings a sweet touch to your favourite book while supporting the rescue work we do at Sweet Acres. Lightweight and heartfelt, it's ideal for gifts, mailers, or everyday reading.





The laminated bookmark is water-resistant, durable, and a daily reminder of the compassionate mission you support. Every bookmark sold helps us care for the pigs who call Sweet Acres home.