Sweet Acres Pig Sanctuary Gift Shop

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Top off your look with a cap that’s as compassionate as it is cool. This classic baseball-style hat features the Sweet Acres logo and is perfect for sunny days at the sanctuary or casual errands around town. A portion of every purchase supports our mission of kindness and care for pigs in Whitchurch-Stouffville.
For the little piglets who care big! This youth t-shirt is perfect for animal-loving kids who want to help make a difference. Whether they’ve visited Sweet Acres or just love pigs, this comfy tee reminds everyone that kindness matters.
Snuggle into this super-soft unisex hoodie and show the world where your heart lies — with pigs. Whether you're mucking out pens or curled up with a good book, this hoodie is a wearable hug from Sweet Acres. Proceeds go directly to supporting our rescued pot-bellied pigs and spreading awareness about their care. One hoodie = countless belly rubs.
Celebrate your love for potbelly pigs with our comfortable and stylish women's and men's t-shirts! Crafted from soft, breathable cotton, this tee features a charming design that showcases our sanctuary's mission of compassion and care.
Small in size, big in heart. This piggy pin is perfect for jackets, backpacks, or anywhere you want to add a little oink-powered flair. Featuring your favourite pot-bellied pig, or the Sweet Acres logo, it's a simple way to show your support for our sanctuary and help spark conversations about compassion.
Stick some compassion to your fridge! This high-quality magnet is perfect for animal lovers who want a small but mighty reminder of Sweet Acres’ mission. Add a touch of piggy charm to your home while supporting our sanctuary’s care and education efforts.
A simple way to save your page — and help save pigs. This matte paper bookmark brings a sweet touch to your favourite book while supporting the rescue work we do at Sweet Acres. Lightweight and heartfelt, it's ideal for gifts, mailers, or everyday reading.
A simple way to save your page — and help save pigs. This matte paper bookmark brings a sweet touch to your favourite book while supporting the rescue work we do at Sweet Acres. Lightweight and heartfelt, it's ideal for gifts, mailers, or everyday reading.
The laminated bookmark is water-resistant, durable, and a daily reminder of the compassionate mission you support. Every bookmark sold helps us care for the pigs who call Sweet Acres home.
Whether you're sipping coffee, tea, or something stronger (we won't judge), this mug is a daily reminder that kindness matters. Featuring the Sweet Acres Pig Sanctuary logo, it’s perfect for pig lovers who want to support rescue efforts with every sip.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!