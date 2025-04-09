Excel Society

Hosted by

Excel Society

About this event

Swing for Success

The Ranch Golf & Country Club9574

Pinchback Rd, Acheson, AB T7X 6K8, Canada

Par for the Course
$180
By selecting this option, your impact DOUBLES! Double the support, double the possibilities, all the while doubling your charity receipt per ticket to $60. These tickets are available till the day of the event, so show your support by selecting this option today!
Add a donation for Excel Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!