SwingUO

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SwingUO

About this event

Swing 'U' Out

379 Waverley St

Ottawa, ON K2P 0W4, Canada

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EARLY BIRD Full Pass: Students (ONLY 15)
$90
Available until Aug 23

Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials (+ competitions, free for students). This is an early bird ticket, available until August 23 only (11:59 PM).

This pricing is for students only: a proof of students status will be asked at the check-in. Should you not have any on you, you will be asked to pay for the difference with the price a classic ticket to be admitted.

EARLY BIRD Full Pass: Non-students (ONLY 5)
$180
Available until Aug 23

Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials, and to see the competitions on the Saturday afternoon. Participating in the competition has an extra cost for non-students, to pay when walking in. This is an early bird ticket, available until August 23 only (11:59 PM).

Full Pass: Students
$100

Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials (+ competitions, free for students).

This pricing is for students only: a proof of students status will be asked at the check-in. Should you not have any on you, you will be asked to pay for the difference with the price a classic ticket to be admitted.

Full Pass: Non-students
$195

Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials, and to see the competitions on the Saturday afternoon. Participating in the competition has an extra cost for non-students, to pay when walking in.

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