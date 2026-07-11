Swing 'U' Out

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Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials (+ competitions, free for students). This is an early bird ticket, available until August 23 only (11:59 PM).
This pricing is for students only: a proof of students status will be asked at the check-in. Should you not have any on you, you will be asked to pay for the difference with the price a classic ticket to be admitted.
Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials, and to see the competitions on the Saturday afternoon. Participating in the competition has an extra cost for non-students, to pay when walking in. This is an early bird ticket, available until August 23 only (11:59 PM).
Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials (+ competitions, free for students).
This pricing is for students only: a proof of students status will be asked at the check-in. Should you not have any on you, you will be asked to pay for the difference with the price a classic ticket to be admitted.
Access to all 5 workshops and all 3 socials, and to see the competitions on the Saturday afternoon. Participating in the competition has an extra cost for non-students, to pay when walking in.
$
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