Swingin for Sherbs (The Kyle Sherbaty Memorial Golf Tournament)'s Silent Auction

Starting bid
Not sold here in Canada and worth $50-60 US dollars. A fun treat to share with the WHOLE family. :)
Donated by Chantel Ste Croix and Hershey's Canada
Starting bid
Olaplex No.4D Dry Shampoo
Tula Skincare bedtime bright cream
OSEA ocean eyes age defying serum
Static Nails reuseable manicure nails
Beautology Lab 24K Gold Collagen Mask
Quiet Hours Face Roller
Approximately $235 value
Starting bid
LemonGrass Breeze Candle from homesick
$40
Starting bid
Summersalt Beach bag
Marlyn Schiff ring
Beaded bracelet Saturday Skin rub-a-dub refining peel gel
Mint Lip Balm Bask 30 SPF Sunscreen lotion
Aire Sunglasses
Approximate $340 value
Starting bid
Protein powder, energy fizz, electrolyte sticks and much more
Donated by Kim Macgregor
$300 Value
Starting bid
Signed Canucks Hughes Jersey
Large size 54
Donated by The Hockey Shop
Approximate Value $500
Starting bid
Canucks jersey
Size Large 52
Value $200
Donated by ProLife Sports
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
Despada Unisex Sunglasses
Donated by Precision Eyecare
$140 Value
Starting bid
Signed New Jersey Devils Left handed
Brenden Dillon Bauer Hockey stick
$500 Value
Starting bid
Handmade variety occassion cards and custom art decor
Donated by A Paperlife - Cheryl
$150 Value
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
Designs by Sue
$20 Value
Starting bid
BC hockey XL lululemon sweatshirt
$150 Value
Donated BC Hockey
Starting bid
Zach’s gifts kids book with counter and $50 gas card
Starting bid
Bag, towel, tees, Titleist balls
Donated by London DRugs
$300 Value
Starting bid
Hockey Canada Hoody Sweatshirt
Donated by Hockey Canada
$80 Value
Starting bid
Hockey Canada Pullover Zip
Donated by Hockey Canada
$80 Value
Starting bid
Texas Smoke BBQ $50 gift card
Large tshirt
Large hoody sweatshirt
$120 Value
Starting bid
Sposa Nails Manicure or pedicure gift card
Value $35
Starting bid
Emilio Finatti gift card For the best pizza around!
Starting bid
Signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson Phoenix Coyotes Photo
approx. 8X10 unframed
$150 Value
Starting bid
Signed Jeremy Roenick Chicago Black Hawks photo
approx. 8X10 unframed
$150 Value
Starting bid
Club seats are 105 and 106 Row 8 Centre ice behind the penalty box.
$700+ Value
Starting bid
Two-Night stay in a Sauvignon One Bedroom Lake View at Walnut Beach Resort
Blackout dates:
June 13th to September 15th
and all long weekends
This Gift Certificate is valid until September 30th, 2025. The certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value and
cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.
All reservation requests are subject to hotel availability and blackout dates. Please present this original Gift
Certificate at time of check-in.
$600 Value
Starting bid
Pair Club Seat Canucks tickets for November 2025 game Sec 104 Row 12 Seat 105/106
parking not included
Donated by AMJ Campbell
$500 Value
Starting bid
$100 gift card good for services and product from Michaud’s and Harry & Sons
Starting bid
Three months free Gold’s gym $180 Value
Starting bid
La Belle Vie $25 gift card
Starting bid
Three months free Gold’s gym $180 Value
Starting bid
Gift certificate Plant gummy‘s single serve cocktail mix donated by Thrive Greenery and gifts $75 value
Starting bid
Donated by Sugar‘d Cloverdale, White Rock and Abbotsford $100 value
Starting bid
Michaud’s $100 gift card and product at both Michaud’s and Harry & sons
Starting bid
Tofino towel/wrap/throw, the Human Being Journal, a Mala the Brand Candle, body scrub, GM Collin face cleanser, rubber ducky shower cap and a cute rubber duckie. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Larrson & Jennings ladies $265 value watch, Mogano jade earrings, a vegan makeup brush set with a matching makeup bag, a white puma adjustable baseball hat, Emilia & Rose body lotion, metal water bottle all in an adorable mesh bag. $465 Value
Starting bid
$200 Keg gift card donated by Garry Voight
Starting bid
Elevate your event with Charcuterie for 20 people donated by Via Tavola $500 value
Starting bid
Chin up station donated by fitness town
Starting bid
Nike golf hockey Canada polo hockey Canada $80 value
Starting bid
One month free, unlimited sessions, sunglasses backpack, and water bottle $300 value
Starting bid
Jenn Gardner PWHL Vancouver player Signed game Stick Surrey-born forward, drafted 11th overall in 2024 by Montreal Victoire, now signed with PWHL Vancouver on a one-year deal
Stellar player: led Team Canada in goals at the 2025 World Championship with 6 goals + 4 assists $500 value
Starting bid
One (1) Centre Ice Back Flex Pack (6 tickets) at Vancouver Giants
2025/26 regular-season home games
Valid for six (6) Centre Ice Back Flex Pack tickets redeemable for any 2025-26 Regular Season Games, subject to availability. approximate $200 value
Starting bid
Jackson Griggs Pinot Grigio Cabernet Sauvignon golf balls and tees $50 value
Starting bid
Fully Raw organic Fruits and vegetables cold pressed unpasteurized no preservatives or sugar added $100 value
Starting bid
one (1) SUITE containing fourteen (14) seats + two (2) parking pass valued at $2000.00. to an Abbotsford Canucks home game during the 25/26 season. Suites are subject to availability.
Starting bid
Cooler, barbeque sauce, mini whiskey, vodka coolers, beer Mardi Glass, Dewars golf marker $60 value
Starting bid
August brewery case of beer donated by August Vancouver, $125 value
Starting bid
Session Details:
Your 5 Free sessions allows you and a guest to come enjoy our wellness space which offers saunas, cold plunges, open-air showers and relaxation areas.
Sauna and cold plunge therapy has been shown to offer a variety of health benefits, including:
• Improved circulation
• Reduces Stress
• Enhanced mood and well-being
• Boosted immune system function Donated by Habitat wellness hot cold plunge
$245 value
Starting bid
Vancouver Rise FC vs Calgary Wild FC (professional women’s soccer league ) founders club seats, section E, Row 21 seat 14 and 15 donated by Joe & Bettina Reid $175 Value
Starting bid
Westjet - one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly Things to know about the gift of flight*:
• Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling
and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card.
Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin
upgrades.
• Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated
flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or
Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines,
code share, charter or interline flights.
• All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the
date of the event.
• Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of
eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have
promotional space.
• Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests
must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights.
• Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holiday and peak travel dates
Starting bid
Write with this stylish Purpleheart Wooden Pen with Engraving 'Breathe' donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value
Starting bid
$350 for 20lbs Sampler
4 steaks
12 burgers
24 sausages
7-10 lbs. Ground
Pick up Contents in Surrey BC
Starting bid
Write with this stylish ball point handmade stone pen donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value
Starting bid
Write with this stylish Purpleheart Wooden Pen with Engraving 'Breathe' donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value
Starting bid
Write with this stylish ball point handmade stone pen donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value
Starting bid
Signed Jeremy Roenick Philadelphia Flyers photo
approx. 8X10 unframed
$150 Value
Starting bid
Water bottle sunglasses bands massage gun rock tape joint crème
Starting bid
Mental Wellness Club $40 donated by friends of Felix
Starting bid
$40 donated by friends of Felix
