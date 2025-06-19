Swingin for Sherbs (The Kyle Sherbaty Memorial Golf Tournament)'s Silent Auction

Westjet - one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly Things to know about the gift of flight*:

• Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling

and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card.

Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin

upgrades.

• Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated

flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or

Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines,

code share, charter or interline flights.

• All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the

date of the event.

• Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of

eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have

promotional space.

• Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests

must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights.

• Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holiday and peak travel dates



