Sales closed

Swingin for Sherbs (The Kyle Sherbaty Memorial Golf Tournament)'s Silent Auction

5lb Mega Hershey Bar item
5lb Mega Hershey Bar
$10

Starting bid

Not sold here in Canada and worth $50-60 US dollars. A fun treat to share with the WHOLE family. :)

Donated by Chantel Ste Croix and Hershey's Canada

Beauty Package item
Beauty Package
$20

Starting bid

Olaplex No.4D Dry Shampoo

Tula Skincare bedtime bright cream

OSEA ocean eyes age defying serum

Static Nails reuseable manicure nails

Beautology Lab 24K Gold Collagen Mask

Quiet Hours Face Roller

Approximately $235 value

LemonGrass Breeze Candle item
LemonGrass Breeze Candle
$5

Starting bid

LemonGrass Breeze Candle from homesick

$40

Beach Bag package item
Beach Bag package
$20

Starting bid

Summersalt Beach bag

Marlyn Schiff ring

Beaded bracelet Saturday Skin rub-a-dub refining peel gel

Mint Lip Balm Bask 30 SPF Sunscreen lotion

Aire Sunglasses

Approximate $340 value

Arbonne BAsket item
Arbonne BAsket
$20

Starting bid

Protein powder, energy fizz, electrolyte sticks and much more

Donated by Kim Macgregor

$300 Value

Signed Canucks Hughes Jersey item
Signed Canucks Hughes Jersey
$50

Starting bid

Signed Canucks Hughes Jersey

Large size 54

Donated by The Hockey Shop

Approximate Value $500


Canucks jersey item
Canucks jersey
$20

Starting bid

Canucks jersey

Size Large 52

Value $200

Donated by ProLife Sports

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Despada Sunglasses item
Despada Sunglasses
$20

Starting bid

Despada Unisex Sunglasses

Donated by Precision Eyecare

$140 Value

Signed Bauer Hockey stick item
Signed Bauer Hockey stick
$50

Starting bid

Signed New Jersey Devils Left handed

Brenden Dillon Bauer Hockey stick

$500 Value

A Paper Life Card Gift Basket item
A Paper Life Card Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Handmade variety occassion cards and custom art decor

Donated by A Paperlife - Cheryl

$150 Value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Designs by Sue

$20 Value

BC hockey XL lululemon sweatshirt item
BC hockey XL lululemon sweatshirt
$20

Starting bid

BC hockey XL lululemon sweatshirt

$150 Value

Donated BC Hockey

Golf item
Golf
$10

Starting bid

Zach’s gifts kids book with counter and $50 gas card 

Golf club Bag item
Golf club Bag
$50

Starting bid

Bag, towel, tees, Titleist balls

Donated by London DRugs

$300 Value

Hockey Canada Hoody Sweatshirt item
Hockey Canada Hoody Sweatshirt
$20

Starting bid

Hockey Canada Hoody Sweatshirt
Donated by Hockey Canada
$80 Value

Hockey Canada Pullover Zip item
Hockey Canada Pullover Zip
$20

Starting bid

Hockey Canada Pullover Zip
Donated by Hockey Canada
$80 Value

Texas Smoke BBQ gift card and swag item
Texas Smoke BBQ gift card and swag
$10

Starting bid

Texas Smoke BBQ $50 gift card

Large tshirt

Large hoody sweatshirt

$120 Value

Manicure or pedicure item
Manicure or pedicure
$5

Starting bid

Sposa Nails Manicure or pedicure gift card

Value $35

$100 Emilio Finatti gift card item
$100 Emilio Finatti gift card
$5

Starting bid

Emilio Finatti gift card For the best pizza around!

Signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson Phoenix Coyotes Photo item
Signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson Phoenix Coyotes Photo
$10

Starting bid

Signed Oliver Ekman-Larsson Phoenix Coyotes Photo

approx. 8X10 unframed

$150 Value

Signed Jeremy Roenick Chicago Black Hawks photo item
Signed Jeremy Roenick Chicago Black Hawks photo
$10

Starting bid

Signed Jeremy Roenick Chicago Black Hawks photo

approx. 8X10 unframed

$150 Value

2 club seats for Canucks Home Game with parking item
2 club seats for Canucks Home Game with parking
$100

Starting bid

Club seats are 105 and 106 Row 8 Centre ice behind the penalty box. 

$700+ Value

WALNUT BEACH RESORT item
WALNUT BEACH RESORT
$100

Starting bid

Two-Night stay in a Sauvignon One Bedroom Lake View at Walnut Beach Resort

Blackout dates:

June 13th to September 15th

and all long weekends

This Gift Certificate is valid until September 30th, 2025. The certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value and

cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion.

All reservation requests are subject to hotel availability and blackout dates. Please present this original Gift

Certificate at time of check-in.

$600 Value

Pair Club Seats Canucks tickets for Nov 2025 game item
Pair Club Seats Canucks tickets for Nov 2025 game
$100

Starting bid

Pair Club Seat Canucks tickets for November 2025 game Sec 104 Row 12 Seat 105/106


parking not included

Donated by AMJ Campbell

$500 Value

$100 gift card item
$100 gift card
$10

Starting bid

$100 gift card good for services and product from Michaud’s and Harry & Sons

Three months free Gold’s gym item
Three months free Gold’s gym
$15

Starting bid

Three months free Gold’s gym $180 Value

La Belle Vie $25 gift card item
La Belle Vie $25 gift card
$5

Starting bid

La Belle Vie $25 gift card

Three months free Gold’s gym item
Three months free Gold’s gym
$15

Starting bid

Three months free Gold’s gym $180 Value

Thrive Greenery Gift basket item
Thrive Greenery Gift basket
$5

Starting bid

Gift certificate Plant gummy‘s single serve cocktail mix donated by Thrive Greenery and gifts $75 value

$100 gift card item
$100 gift card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Sugar‘d Cloverdale, White Rock and Abbotsford $100 value

Michaud’s gift card item
Michaud’s gift card
$10

Starting bid

Michaud’s $100 gift card and product at both Michaud’s and Harry & sons

Jilly Box item
Jilly Box
$20

Starting bid

Tofino towel/wrap/throw, the Human Being Journal, a Mala the Brand Candle, body scrub, GM Collin face cleanser, rubber ducky shower cap and a cute rubber duckie. Valued at $200. 

Jilly Box item
Jilly Box
$50

Starting bid

Larrson & Jennings ladies $265 value watch, Mogano jade earrings, a vegan makeup brush set with a matching makeup bag, a white puma adjustable baseball hat, Emilia & Rose body lotion, metal water bottle all in an adorable mesh bag.  $465 Value

$200 Keg gift card item
$200 Keg gift card
$20

Starting bid

$200 Keg gift card donated by Garry Voight

Charcuterie for 20 people item
Charcuterie for 20 people item
Charcuterie for 20 people
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your event with Charcuterie for 20 people donated by Via Tavola $500 value

Chin up station item
Chin up station
$10

Starting bid

Chin up station donated by fitness town

Nike golf hockey Canada polo item
Nike golf hockey Canada polo
$10

Starting bid

Nike golf hockey Canada polo hockey Canada $80 value

Orangetheory gift package item
Orangetheory gift package
$30

Starting bid

One month free, unlimited sessions, sunglasses backpack, and water bottle $300 value

Jenn Gardner PWHL Vancouver player item
Jenn Gardner PWHL Vancouver player
$50

Starting bid

Jenn Gardner PWHL Vancouver player Signed game Stick Surrey-born forward, drafted 11th overall in 2024 by Montreal Victoire, now signed with PWHL Vancouver on a one-year deal

Stellar player: led Team Canada in goals at the 2025 World Championship with 6 goals + 4 assists $500 value


Vancouver Giants tickets item
Vancouver Giants tickets
$50

Starting bid

One (1) Centre Ice Back Flex Pack (6 tickets) at Vancouver Giants

2025/26 regular-season home games

Valid for six (6) Centre Ice Back Flex Pack tickets redeemable for any 2025-26 Regular Season Games, subject to availability. approximate $200 value

Jackson Triggs gift set item
Jackson Triggs gift set
$5

Starting bid

Jackson Griggs Pinot Grigio Cabernet Sauvignon golf balls and tees $50 value

Rasha’s Juices item
Rasha’s Juices
$10

Starting bid

Fully Raw organic Fruits and vegetables cold pressed unpasteurized no preservatives or sugar added $100 value

Abbotsford Canucks suite item
Abbotsford Canucks suite
$200

Starting bid

one (1) SUITE containing fourteen (14) seats + two (2) parking pass valued at $2000.00. to an Abbotsford Canucks home game during the 25/26 season. Suites are subject to availability.

Clayton liquor store basket item
Clayton liquor store basket
$10

Starting bid

Cooler, barbeque sauce, mini whiskey, vodka coolers, beer Mardi Glass, Dewars golf marker $60 value

Case of beer item
Case of beer
$10

Starting bid

August brewery case of beer donated by August Vancouver, $125 value

Five visit plunge pass item
Five visit plunge pass
$25

Starting bid

Session Details:

Your 5 Free sessions allows you and a guest to come enjoy our wellness space which offers saunas, cold plunges, open-air showers and relaxation areas.


Sauna and cold plunge therapy has been shown to offer a variety of health benefits, including:

• Improved circulation

• Reduces Stress

• Enhanced mood and well-being

• Boosted immune system function Donated by Habitat wellness hot cold plunge

$245 value

Pair of PWSL tickets September 6 game item
Pair of PWSL tickets September 6 game
$15

Starting bid

Vancouver Rise FC vs Calgary Wild FC (professional women’s soccer league ) founders club seats, section E, Row 21 seat 14 and 15 donated by Joe & Bettina Reid $175 Value

Gift of Flight item
Gift of Flight
$500

Starting bid

Westjet - one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly Things to know about the gift of flight*:

• Fees, taxes, and surcharges are the responsibility of guests traveling

and must be paid for at the time of booking with a valid credit card.

Does not include optional fees such as checked baggage or cabin

upgrades.

• Valid on any regularly scheduled WestJet marketed and operated

flight. Voucher is not valid for redemption on WestJet Vacations’ or

Sunwing Vacations’ packages, flights operated by Sunwing Airlines,

code share, charter or interline flights.

• All bookings and travel must be completed within one year from the

date of the event.

• Voucher is limited and subject to promotional space availability of

eligible fare options and flight schedule. Not all flights have

promotional space.

• Flights must be roundtrip to and from the same locations. All guests

must travel together on the same itinerary, dates and flights.

• Voucher cannot be used on some dates, including statutory holiday and peak travel dates


Handmade Engraved Purpleheart Wooden Pen item
Handmade Engraved Purpleheart Wooden Pen
$5

Starting bid

Write with this stylish Purpleheart Wooden Pen with Engraving 'Breathe'  donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value

XH BUFFALO RANCH $350 for 20lbs Sampler item
XH BUFFALO RANCH $350 for 20lbs Sampler
$50

Starting bid

$350 for 20lbs Sampler


4 steaks

12 burgers

24 sausages 

7-10 lbs. Ground

www.xhbuffaloranch.ca


Pick up Contents in Surrey BC 


Handmade Stone pen item
Handmade Stone pen
$5

Starting bid

Write with this stylish ball point handmade stone pen donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value

Handmade Engraved Purpleheart Wooden Pen item
Handmade Engraved Purpleheart Wooden Pen
$5

Starting bid

Write with this stylish Purpleheart Wooden Pen with Engraving 'Breathe'  donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value

Handmade Stone pen item
Handmade Stone pen
$5

Starting bid

Write with this stylish ball point handmade stone pen donated by Sandra Sherbaty $25 Value

Signed Jeremy Roenick Philadelphia Flyers photo item
Signed Jeremy Roenick Philadelphia Flyers photo
$5

Starting bid

Signed Jeremy Roenick Philadelphia Flyers photo

approx. 8X10 unframed

$150 Value


Physio gift bag item
Physio gift bag
$10

Starting bid

Water bottle sunglasses bands massage gun rock tape joint crème  

Hat item
Hat
$5

Starting bid

Mental Wellness Club $40 donated by friends of Felix

Hat item
Hat
$5

Starting bid

$40 donated by friends of Felix

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!