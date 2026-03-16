Sydney River Tennis Club

About the memberships
Mondays and Wednesday
9am to 11am
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Mondays and Wednesday
10am to 12pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Mondays and Wednesday
11am to 1pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Mondays and Wednesday
12pm to 2pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
Offers a comprehensive approach to sport, focusing on physical excellence and life-skill development. Each session is a 120-minute journey designed to keep participants engaged, active, and inspired.
The first hour is dedicated to high-energy, active tennis instruction using the Tennis Canada Progressive Model (Red, Orange, Green, and Yellow ball).
We move from the court to the clubhouse for a curated hour of personal growth. This "off-court" time is what sets Sydney River apart, focusing on three core pillars:
The Result: Juniors don’t just learn to hit a ball; they learn to navigate challenges with confidence, lead their peers, and become part of a supportive, lifelong community.
Stream 1: High-Performance Stream (3 Days/Week)
Mondays & Wednesday - Regular class time
Tuesdays - 10am to 12pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
The Foundation of Excellence Designed for dedicated athletes transitioning from recreational play to a focused training environment. This stream builds the physical and mental stamina required for competition and high level rallies.
Mondays & Wednesday - Regular class time
Tuesdays - 10am to 12pm
Thursdays - 10am to 12pm
(Note: 2nd hour is optional)
The Pathway to the Podium Our most rigorous program designed for athletes who prioritize tennis as their primary sport. This stream is specifically built for players actively wanting to compete in tournament.
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6pm to 730pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6pm to 730pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
6pm to 730pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
4pm to 5pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
Tuesdays and Thursdays
5:30pm to 7:00pm
$
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