🐾 Symbolic Adoption: Make a Difference from Afar 🐾

Gatsby is a 2-year-old, with a big heart and a gentle soul.
Affectionate, anxious, and full of energy, he’s looking for a calm forever home with a fenced yard and no young kids or other dogs.
Can’t adopt? Symbolically adopt Gatsby and help cover his care while he waits for his perfect match.
Includes a crochet animal made by TwoDogsCrochet, a digital certificate, thank-you note, and updates on Gatsby’s journey 💛
Chico is a 4-year-old husky/shepherd mix bursting with energy, love, and cuddles.
He’s playful, loyal, and would thrive with an active family (especially one with kids!) ready to help him readjust to home life.
Can’t adopt? Symbolically adopt Chico and help cover his care while he waits for his forever family.
Includes a crochet animal made by TwoDogsCrochet, a digital certificate, thank-you note, and pupdates on Chico’s journey. 💛
