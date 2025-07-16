🐾 Symbolic Adoption: Make a Difference from Afar 🐾

Gatsby is a 2-year-old, with a big heart and a gentle soul.





Affectionate, anxious, and full of energy, he’s looking for a calm forever home with a fenced yard and no young kids or other dogs.





Can’t adopt? Symbolically adopt Gatsby and help cover his care while he waits for his perfect match.





Includes a crochet animal made by TwoDogsCrochet, a digital certificate, thank-you note, and updates on Gatsby’s journey 💛