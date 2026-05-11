Independant Media Arts Alliance - Alliance des arts médiatiques indépendants

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Independant Media Arts Alliance - Alliance des arts médiatiques indépendants

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Limited Edition T-Shirts - IMAA Fundraiser

Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Unisex - Black)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be around 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Handsome Devil. Daniel Barrow. 2024. Distribution - Video Pool Media Arts Centre

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Handsome Devil T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Black)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Handsome Devil. Daniel Barrow. 2024. Distribution - Video Pool Media Arts Centre

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Sequence from diario de verano. anivides. 2025. Distribution - CFMDC

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Sequence from diario de verano T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Sequence from diario de verano. anivides. 2025. Distribution - CFMDC

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Unisex - Ivory)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Tattoo Step. Mike Maryniuk. 2008. Distribution - Winnipeg Film Group

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory) item
Tattoo Step T-Shirt (Women's Boxy - Ivory)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Tattoo Step. Mike Maryniuk. 2008. Distribution - Winnipeg Film Group

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Unisex - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Unisex - Black)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Études métamorphiques. Nelly Paquentin, David B. Ricard, Elizabeth Crispo. 2025. Distribution - Spira

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Women's Boxy - Black) item
Études métamorphiques T-shirt (Women's Boxy - Black)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Études métamorphiques. Nelly Paquentin, David Ricard, Elizabeth Crispo. 2025. Distribution - Spira

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Unisex - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Unisex - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Unisex - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Unisex - White)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Hollywood and Vine. Colin Campbell. 1977. Distribution - Vtape.

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Women's Boxy - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Women's Boxy - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Women's Boxy - White) item
Hollywood and Vine T-shirt (Women's Boxy - White)
$50
Available until Jun 2

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.


Hollywood and Vine. Colin Campbell. 1977. Distribution - Vtape.

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts

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