Limited Edition T-Shirts - IMAA Fundraiser

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Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be around 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Handsome Devil. Daniel Barrow. 2024. Distribution - Video Pool Media Arts Centre
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Handsome Devil. Daniel Barrow. 2024. Distribution - Video Pool Media Arts Centre
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Sequence from diario de verano. anivides. 2025. Distribution - CFMDC
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Sequence from diario de verano. anivides. 2025. Distribution - CFMDC
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Tattoo Step. Mike Maryniuk. 2008. Distribution - Winnipeg Film Group
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Tattoo Step. Mike Maryniuk. 2008. Distribution - Winnipeg Film Group
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Études métamorphiques. Nelly Paquentin, David B. Ricard, Elizabeth Crispo. 2025. Distribution - Spira
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Études métamorphiques. Nelly Paquentin, David Ricard, Elizabeth Crispo. 2025. Distribution - Spira
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Hollywood and Vine. Colin Campbell. 1977. Distribution - Vtape.
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 3023CL).
Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.
Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.
Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.
Hollywood and Vine. Colin Campbell. 1977. Distribution - Vtape.
More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts
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