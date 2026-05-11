Limited Edition T-Shirts - IMAA Fundraiser

Printed on Heavyweight cotton t-shirts (Comfort Colors 1717).

Please note: the mock-up photos do not show a fully accurate rendition of the shirt. Designs will be around 12inches in width across all sizes & minor elements of design may change in printing process.

Front: Film still with small text that lists the title, artists, and distributor.

Back: Small IMAA-AAMI logo printed by the neck.





Handsome Devil. Daniel Barrow. 2024. Distribution - Video Pool Media Arts Centre

More details on designs & sizing at imaa.ca/t-shirts