Takaful Program - Partners

Bronze
$100

Renews monthly

Included in Community Business Directory shared monthly with masjid donors via email/WhatsApp. - “Bronze Masjid Partner” window badge for business. - 1 shared digital slide per week on masjid entrance screen (rotated with other bronze-tier businesses). - Invitation to annual business networking night at the masjid. - Permission to offer a discount (e.g., 10%) to masjid donors, helping drive foot traffic.
Silver
$250

Renews monthly

- All Bronze benefits, plus: - Dedicated ad slide on masjid entrance screen — displayed every Friday (rotated with other Silver/Gold members). - Email highlight once per year – a dedicated business feature in the monthly donor newsletter. - Featured section in the Business Directory as a Silver Partner. - Business name displayed on "Silver Sponsors" board at masjid entrance.
Gold
$500

Renews monthly

- All Silver & Bronze benefits, plus: - Prime digital ad placement: your business ad appears before every Jumu’ah and Eid prayer. - Business flyer/poster permanently displayed at masjid info table. - Priority option to sponsor a masjid event or program (e.g., youth night, iftar, seminar), with business name/logo included on event materials and announced during the program. - One-time promo booth setup allowed during Eid, fundraising dinner, or bazaar. - Business name/logo featured on “Gold Partners” plaque or banner inside the masjid.
Supporter
$50

Renews monthly

