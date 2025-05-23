Takaful Program - Partners

Included in Community Business Directory shared monthly with masjid donors via email/WhatsApp.
- “Bronze Masjid Partner” window badge for business.
- 1 shared digital slide per week on masjid entrance screen (rotated with other bronze-tier businesses).
- Invitation to annual business networking night at the masjid.
- Permission to offer a discount (e.g., 10%) to masjid donors, helping drive foot traffic.
Silver
$250
Renews monthly
- All Bronze benefits, plus:
- Dedicated ad slide on masjid entrance screen — displayed every Friday (rotated with other Silver/Gold members).
- Email highlight once per year – a dedicated business feature in the monthly donor newsletter.
- Featured section in the Business Directory as a Silver Partner.
- Business name displayed on "Silver Sponsors" board at masjid entrance.
Gold
$500
Renews monthly
- All Silver & Bronze benefits, plus:
- Prime digital ad placement: your business ad appears before every Jumu’ah and Eid prayer.
- Business flyer/poster permanently displayed at masjid info table.
- Priority option to sponsor a masjid event or program (e.g., youth night, iftar, seminar), with business name/logo included on event materials and announced during the program.
- One-time promo booth setup allowed during Eid, fundraising dinner, or bazaar.
- Business name/logo featured on “Gold Partners” plaque or banner inside the masjid.
Supporter
$50
Renews monthly
