Taber & District Health Foundation's McHappy Day Raffle 2025
Enter for a Chance To Win
$5
Enter for a chance to win 50% of the proceeds from this cash raffle. 75% of the proceeds will go to the Taber & District Health Foundation to support a child/youth initiative at the Taber Health Centre and 25% will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alberta.
