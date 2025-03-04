Taber & District Health Foundation's McHappy Day Raffle 2025

Enter for a chance to win 50% of the proceeds from this cash raffle. 75% of the proceeds will go to the Taber & District Health Foundation to support a child/youth initiative at the Taber Health Centre and 25% will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alberta.

Enter for a chance to win 50% of the proceeds from this cash raffle. 75% of the proceeds will go to the Taber & District Health Foundation to support a child/youth initiative at the Taber Health Centre and 25% will go towards Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alberta.

More details...