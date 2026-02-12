Community Support Connections - Meals On Wheels And More

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Community Support Connections - Meals On Wheels And More

About this event

Tacofest 2026

10 Huron Rd

Kitchener, ON N2P 2C5, Canada

General Admission
$75

Enjoy all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples.
Event is 19+

Group Rate 5
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Get your group of 5 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 6
$420
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Get your group of 6 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 7
$490
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Get your group of 7 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 8
$560
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Get your group of 8 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 9
$630
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

Get your group of 9 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 10
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Get your group of 10 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

Group of 12
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Get your group of 12 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples

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