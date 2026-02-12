Tacofest 2026

About this event
Enjoy all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples.
Event is 19+
Get your group of 5 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 6 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 7 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 8 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 9 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 10 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
Get your group of 12 together for all you can eat tacos and $1 drink samples
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