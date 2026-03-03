Alliance Philippines

Hosted by

Alliance Philippines

About this event

Tagalog Conversation Bootcamp – Adults

550 Cambie St.

Vancouver, BC V6B 2N7, Canada

Regular- Filipino Canadian class
$250

Filipino-Canadians reconnecting with language and heritage.

Early bird registration ends March 7 at midnight.

Scholarship Support – Children’s Filipino Class
$100

Help a child access language and culture.

Your $100 contribution sponsors one child’s participation in a 6-week Filipino Language School term.

This support helps cover instructional materials, classroom costs, and program delivery.

Language builds identity. It builds belonging. It connects generations.

If you believe every child should have access to heritage language education, this is a meaningful way to contribute.

You may purchase multiple scholarship tickets if you wish to sponsor more than one child.

Thank you for helping make language accessible to more families in our community.

Add a donation for Alliance Philippines

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