Tali's Fund

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Tali's Fund

About this raffle

Kick Out Brain Cancer Online Raffle - 2026

Starter Pack (🍀Try Your Luck)
$30
This includes 2 tickets

The 'Starter Pack" includes 2 tickets. Please select a prize category for each ticket.

To check the full list of categories and prizes, click on "more details" link, on the left side of the page.

Boost Pack - 6 tickets (💛Lucky Boost Bundle)
$75
This includes 6 tickets

The 'Boost Pack" includes 6 raffle tickets. Please select a prize category for each ticket.

To check the full list of categories and prizes, click on "more details" link, on the left side of the page.

Power Pack - 12 tickets (⭐ Most Popular)
$100
This includes 12 tickets

The 'Power Pack" includes 12 raffle tickets. Please select a prize category for each ticket.

To check the full list of categories and prizes, click on "more details" link, on the left side of the page.

Ultimate Pack - 16 tickets - (🔥 Best Value)
$120
This includes 16 tickets

The 'Ultimate Pack" includes 16 raffle tickets. Please select a prize category for each ticket.

To check the full list of categories and prizes, click on "more details" link, on the left side of the page.

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