Talisman Theatre Winter Fundraiser Sale 🎁

1-week getaway to Stowe, Vermont ($3,500 value) item
$1,200

2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 bathroom renovated luxury condo in charming Stowe, Vermont. Perfect for family vacation or couples/friends getaway: hiking, sports, fine dining, arts, and relaxation. Available May-June 2026. Link toward the condo site: https://stowerentalhomes.com/property/153-stylish-unique-2br-stowe-condo-newly-renovated/

Montreal Symphony Orchestra - 2 tickets (value $240) item
$180

Valid for a pair of tickets to a concert in their '25-26 season. https://www.osm.ca/

Wine selection, 12 bottles (value of $264) item
$164

A selection of fine wines.

Danse Danse - Pair of tickets (value $178) item
$140

Sol Invictus (Compagnie Hervé Koubi)

January 13th - 17th 2026 at 8pm

Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts. https://www.dansedanse.ca/en/shows/herve-koubi-sol-invictus

Georges Laoun Opticien - Sunglasses and VIP consultation item
$85

Sunglasses and VIP consultation at Georges Laoun Opticien (Rue Saint-Denis, Plateau.). Value of $200. https://www.georgeslaoun.com/

Segal Centre production - 2 tickets (value $150) item
$65

Playing Shylock

Valid Jan 18th - 21st, 2026 | Sylvan Adams Theatre


A Segal Centre presentation of a Starvox Entertainment production


By Mark Leiren-Young, Starring Saul Rubinek. https://www.segalcentre.org/en/shows/2025-2026/playing-shylock

Two tickets to our production of Seeker (value $125) item
$50

Pair of tickets to our co-production of Seeker at the Centaur Theatre. Seeker was written by Marie-Claude Verdier and translated by Alexis Diamond.

Cafe Bloc - 4 first-time climbing gym passes ($99 value) item
$79

Pack of 4 first-time climbing gym passes, valid at Cafe Bloc in downtown/Place des Arts. https://www.cafebloc.com/

TOHU - 2 circus tickets (value $82) item
$65

Pair of tickets to acrobatic show "Action!" by Théâtre à Tempo. Possible dates: Dec 11th - 30th. https://tohu.ca/en/season/action

Montreal Fine Arts Museum (MBAM) - 2 tickets ($62 value) item
$50

For exhibits (such as Kent Monkman) and the permanent collection. https://www.mbam.qc.ca/

PHI center immersive experience - 2 tickets (value $60) item
$48

Pair of tickets to PHI center's Expérience Infinity. https://horizonkheopsexperience.com/montreal/en/

La Beignerie donuts - Box of 12 ($46 value) item
$30

Box of 12 deluxe vegan donuts from La Beignerie (Rue Saint-Denis, Plateau). https://labeignerie.com/

PHI center exhibits - 2 tickets ($40 value) item
$24

Access to exhibits at PHI Center. https://phi.ca/en/

Cinéma Public - 2 movie tickets ($24 value) item
$18

Set of two tickets to a film at Cinéma Public. https://cinemapublic.ca/en/

String quartet album (value $30) item
$18

Newly released Quatuor Mémoire album (CD). On Montreal label Mnémosyne, featuring Montreal composers. Ensemble website: https://www.quatuormemoire.com/en/

Talisman 20th Anniversary Tote Bag item
$15

Black tote bag with white design

Talisman 2026 Calendar item
$15

Calendar featuring images from Talisman's past shows.

