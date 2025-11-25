Talisman Theatre Winter Fundraiser Sale 🎁

Hosted by
2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 2 bathroom renovated luxury condo in charming Stowe, Vermont. Perfect for family vacation or couples/friends getaway: hiking, sports, fine dining, arts, and relaxation. Available May-June 2026. Link toward the condo site: https://stowerentalhomes.com/property/153-stylish-unique-2br-stowe-condo-newly-renovated/
A selection of fine wines.
Sol Invictus (Compagnie Hervé Koubi)
January 13th - 17th 2026 at 8pm
Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts. https://www.dansedanse.ca/en/shows/herve-koubi-sol-invictus
Sunglasses and VIP consultation at Georges Laoun Opticien (Rue Saint-Denis, Plateau.). Value of $200. https://www.georgeslaoun.com/
Playing Shylock
Valid Jan 18th - 21st, 2026 | Sylvan Adams Theatre
A Segal Centre presentation of a Starvox Entertainment production
By Mark Leiren-Young, Starring Saul Rubinek. https://www.segalcentre.org/en/shows/2025-2026/playing-shylock
Pair of tickets to our co-production of Seeker at the Centaur Theatre. Seeker was written by Marie-Claude Verdier and translated by Alexis Diamond.
Pack of 4 first-time climbing gym passes, valid at Cafe Bloc in downtown/Place des Arts. https://www.cafebloc.com/
Pair of tickets to acrobatic show "Action!" by Théâtre à Tempo. Possible dates: Dec 11th - 30th. https://tohu.ca/en/season/action
Pair of tickets to PHI center's Expérience Infinity. https://horizonkheopsexperience.com/montreal/en/
Box of 12 deluxe vegan donuts from La Beignerie (Rue Saint-Denis, Plateau). https://labeignerie.com/
Newly released Quatuor Mémoire album (CD). On Montreal label Mnémosyne, featuring Montreal composers. Ensemble website: https://www.quatuormemoire.com/en/
Black tote bag with white design
Calendar featuring images from Talisman's past shows.
