Tallawah Youth Conference March 2025

Join the event as an adult attendee [29 and up], and participate in the transformative event. Join our workshop facilitators and keynote presenter as a guest. Tickets are available for champions/parents, supporters, and other adults seeking to attend this event.
Bronze Sponsorship Donation
$500
Sponsor snacks and drinks for the event OR a youth entrepreneur or vendor.
Benefits include:
• Sponsorship recognition on the website
• Social media posts during the events
• Branding included on full signage package
Bronze Sponsorship Donation
$1,000
Sponsor materials, arts, and supplies towards the event, youth
honorarium and speakers.
Benefits include:
• Logo included on all branding related to the sponsored event
• Sponsorship recognition on the website
• Three (3) social media posts during the event
• Opportunity to have one (1) branding/commercial spot during public events
• Branding included on the complete signage package
Gold Sponsorship Donation
$2,500
Sponsor a workshop facilitator, keynote speaker, or meals.
Benefits include:
Logo included on all branding related to the sponsored event.
Sponsorship recognition on the website.
Three (3) social media posts during the event.
Opportunity to have one (1) branding/commercial spot during public events.
Branding included on the complete signage package
