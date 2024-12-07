TAMIL ISAI 2025 - LIVE WITH JAMES VASANTHAN

Enjoy the best view in the house with our Premier Seats! These premium spots offer exclusive access to the front rows, ensuring you have the ultimate experience at the event. Limited availability—secure yours now before they’re gone!
Note: Admission is required for all attendees aged 5 and above.
Enjoy the best view in the house with our Premier Seats! These premium spots offer exclusive access to the front rows, ensuring you have the ultimate experience at the event. Limited availability—secure yours now before they’re gone!
Note: Admission is required for all attendees aged 5 and above.
Preferred Seat
$45
Get closer to the action with our Preferred Seats! Enjoy great visibility and comfort while being part of the vibrant atmosphere. These tickets are in high demand, so don’t wait—book your spot today!
Note: Admission is required for all attendees aged 5 and above.Book now to guarantee your place at this unforgettable musical evening!
Get closer to the action with our Preferred Seats! Enjoy great visibility and comfort while being part of the vibrant atmosphere. These tickets are in high demand, so don’t wait—book your spot today!
Note: Admission is required for all attendees aged 5 and above.Book now to guarantee your place at this unforgettable musical evening!
Standard Seat
$25
Be part of the most spectacular musical evening !! These affordable tickets still offer great views and an electric atmosphere, so you can enjoy the event without compromise. Don’t miss your chance—grab your seat now before they’re all taken!
Be part of the most spectacular musical evening !! These affordable tickets still offer great views and an electric atmosphere, so you can enjoy the event without compromise. Don’t miss your chance—grab your seat now before they’re all taken!
Kids (Under Age 5 - FREE Admission)
Free
Children under 5 can join the fun for free! Please note, they will not have a reserved seat, but are welcome to enjoy the event with you. Limited availability, so make sure to bring them along to be part of the experience!
Children under 5 can join the fun for free! Please note, they will not have a reserved seat, but are welcome to enjoy the event with you. Limited availability, so make sure to bring them along to be part of the experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!