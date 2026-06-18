Tanabata 2026 July 5

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About this event
Nanaimo, BC V9S 5A6, Canada Lawn behind the Kin Pool - Not the lower picnic shelter
Members are free. did you purchase a membership?
Sign up for 2026 membership at this link
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships
Members are free. did you purchase a membership?
Sign up for 2026 membership at this link
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships
Members are free. did you purchase a membership?
Sign up for 2026 membership at this link
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships
Tanabata is free for members.
We ask that you sign up for a Volunteer Membership
https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships
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