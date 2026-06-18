Green bamboo stalks and cartoon children in kimonos are in the foreground, while the background is a white poster advertising a Tanabata festival with event details and illustrations of shaved ice and a watermelon.
Central Vancouver Island Japanese Canadian Society

Hosted by

Central Vancouver Island Japanese Canadian Society

About this event

Tanabata 2026 July 5

Bowen Park lawn behind Kin Pool - not the lower picnic shelter 500 Bowen Rd

Nanaimo, BC V9S 5A6, Canada Lawn behind the Kin Pool - Not the lower picnic shelter

General Admission
Free

Members are free. did you purchase a membership?

Sign up for 2026 membership at this link

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships

General Admission (Copy)
Free

Members are free. did you purchase a membership?

Sign up for 2026 membership at this link

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships

General Admission (Copy)
Free
Members only

Members are free. did you purchase a membership?

Sign up for 2026 membership at this link

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships

Volunteer
Free
Members only

Tanabata is free for members.

We ask that you sign up for a Volunteer Membership

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/2026-central-vancouver-island-japanese-canadian-societys-memberships

If a $10 membership is a hardship, please reach out to us for a short-term discount code

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