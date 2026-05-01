Tanner Steffler Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Apple Airpod 4's.Generously donated by Community Living Central Huron!
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$400 Pet Valu gift card. Generously donated by Goderich Pet Valu!
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Shane Bieber authenticated autographed baseball-$250 value. Generously donated by the Toronto Blue Jays!
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2025/2026 London Knights team signed stick-all players. Generously donated by the London Knights Hockey Club!
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Ninja Thirsti. Generously donated by Exeter Canadian Tire!
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Outdoor electric patio heater. Generously donated by Goderich Canadian Tire!
Starting bid
9 inch meat slicer. Generously donated by Exeter Canadian Tire!
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Two weekend passes to Music In The Fields in Lucknow, Ontario. Generously donated by the Lucknow District Kinsmen!
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8 person salt cave session at Purity Salt Cave & Healing Spa in Grand Bend. Generously donated by Purity Salt Cave & Healing Spa!
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Brown tortoiseshell Tory Burch sunglasses. Generously donated by Sanderson Optometry!
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Blue Lake Huron 1/4 zip sweater, blue and tan Great Lakes ball cap, blue Great Lakes queen size blanket. Generously donated by Archies! Sweater can be exchaged for a differewnt size, however not a different style.
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Two VIP Passes to one night of the winner's choosing at Hayloft Music Festival in Listowel. Additionally, a meet and greet with artist of the winners choosing. Generously donated by Hayloft Music Festival!
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Two throw pillows that say "make mine a double-double", wooden angel figurine, campfire sented candle, wax melts, $15 tim hortons gift card, notebook, glass mug, wooden sign. Generously donated by Huron Fireplaces!
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4 rounds of 18 at Ironwood (cart not included), two TSF candles and a "gone golfing" wooden sign. Generously donated by Ironwood Golf Club & Sea Jewels!
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Grey Lake Huron 1/4 zip sweater size large, black Bayfield ball cap, grey Great Lakes queen size blanket. Generously donated by Archies! Sweater can be exchaged for a differewnt size, however not a different style.
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"Welcome" golf metal sign. 2 feet by 2 feet. Generously donated by Murals In Metal!
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4 ticket vouchers for a 2026/27 Owen Sound Attack Game. Generously donated by the Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club!
Starting bid
Hayter's Farm gift basket, $25 gift card, cooler bag, ball cap, pepperettes, golf balls, and peanut brittle. Generously donated by Hayter's Farm!
Starting bid
Stratford Crane merch bundle, crewneck, t-shirt, ball cap, stickers, and a sleeve of Titleist golf balls. Generously donated by Stratford Crane!
Starting bid
4 rounds of 18 at Woodlands (cart not included), two TSF candles and a "gone golfing" wooden sign. Generously donated by Woodlands Links & Sea Jewels!
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