Two crossed golf clubs form an 'X' behind the bold text "DRIVING THE STIGMA OUT" and "OF YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH & ADDICTION," with "EST. 2021" below and a small guitar pick logo at the top.

Hosted by

Tanner Steffler Foundation

Tanner Steffler Foundation's Silent Auction

Apple Airpod 4's-$200 value item
Apple Airpod 4's-$200 value item
Apple Airpod 4's-$200 value
$50

Starting bid

Apple Airpod 4's.Generously donated by Community Living Central Huron!

Pet Valu gift card-$400 value item
Pet Valu gift card-$400 value item
Pet Valu gift card-$400 value
$75

Starting bid

$400 Pet Valu gift card. Generously donated by Goderich Pet Valu!

Shane Bieber autographed baseball-$250 value item
Shane Bieber autographed baseball-$250 value item
Shane Bieber autographed baseball-$250 value
$30

Starting bid

Shane Bieber authenticated autographed baseball-$250 value. Generously donated by the Toronto Blue Jays!

London Knights team signed stick-$200 value item
London Knights team signed stick-$200 value item
London Knights team signed stick-$200 value
$20

Starting bid

2025/2026 London Knights team signed stick-all players. Generously donated by the London Knights Hockey Club!

Ninja Thirsti-$250 value item
Ninja Thirsti-$250 value item
Ninja Thirsti-$250 value
$45

Starting bid

Ninja Thirsti. Generously donated by Exeter Canadian Tire!

Outdoor electric patio heater-$330 value item
Outdoor electric patio heater-$330 value item
Outdoor electric patio heater-$330 value
$50

Starting bid

Outdoor electric patio heater. Generously donated by Goderich Canadian Tire!

9 inch meat slicer-$250 value item
9 inch meat slicer-$250 value item
9 inch meat slicer-$250 value
$50

Starting bid

9 inch meat slicer. Generously donated by Exeter Canadian Tire!

Two weekend passes to Music In The Fields-$400 value item
Two weekend passes to Music In The Fields-$400 value item
Two weekend passes to Music In The Fields-$400 value
$100

Starting bid

Two weekend passes to Music In The Fields in Lucknow, Ontario. Generously donated by the Lucknow District Kinsmen!

8 person salt cave session-$200 value item
8 person salt cave session-$200 value item
8 person salt cave session-$200 value
$40

Starting bid

8 person salt cave session at Purity Salt Cave & Healing Spa in Grand Bend. Generously donated by Purity Salt Cave & Healing Spa!

Tory Burch sunglasses-$255 value item
Tory Burch sunglasses-$255 value item
Tory Burch sunglasses-$255 value
$50

Starting bid

Brown tortoiseshell Tory Burch sunglasses. Generously donated by Sanderson Optometry!

Great Lakes Merch Basket (2)-$190 value item
Great Lakes Merch Basket (2)-$190 value item
Great Lakes Merch Basket (2)-$190 value
$35

Starting bid

Blue Lake Huron 1/4 zip sweater, blue and tan Great Lakes ball cap, blue Great Lakes queen size blanket. Generously donated by Archies! Sweater can be exchaged for a differewnt size, however not a different style.

Hayloft Music Festival VIP passes + meet & greet-$130+ value item
Hayloft Music Festival VIP passes + meet & greet-$130+ value item
Hayloft Music Festival VIP passes + meet & greet-$130+ value
$60

Starting bid

Two VIP Passes to one night of the winner's choosing at Hayloft Music Festival in Listowel. Additionally, a meet and greet with artist of the winners choosing. Generously donated by Hayloft Music Festival!

Huron Fireplaces gift basket-$170 value item
Huron Fireplaces gift basket-$170 value item
Huron Fireplaces gift basket-$170 value
$20

Starting bid

Two throw pillows that say "make mine a double-double", wooden angel figurine, campfire sented candle, wax melts, $15 tim hortons gift card, notebook, glass mug, wooden sign. Generously donated by Huron Fireplaces!

Ironwood Golf bundle-$215 value item
Ironwood Golf bundle-$215 value item
Ironwood Golf bundle-$215 value
$40

Starting bid

4 rounds of 18 at Ironwood (cart not included), two TSF candles and a "gone golfing" wooden sign. Generously donated by Ironwood Golf Club & Sea Jewels!

Great Lakes Merch Basket (1)-$190 value item
Great Lakes Merch Basket (1)-$190 value item
Great Lakes Merch Basket (1)-$190 value
$35

Starting bid

Grey Lake Huron 1/4 zip sweater size large, black Bayfield ball cap, grey Great Lakes queen size blanket. Generously donated by Archies! Sweater can be exchaged for a differewnt size, however not a different style.

Golf metal sign-$175 value item
Golf metal sign-$175 value item
Golf metal sign-$175 value
$20

Starting bid

"Welcome" golf metal sign. 2 feet by 2 feet. Generously donated by Murals In Metal!

4 Owen Sound Attack tickets-$145 value item
4 Owen Sound Attack tickets-$145 value
$25

Starting bid

4 ticket vouchers for a 2026/27 Owen Sound Attack Game. Generously donated by the Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club!

Hayter's Farm gift basket-$50 value item
Hayter's Farm gift basket-$50 value item
Hayter's Farm gift basket-$50 value
$10

Starting bid

Hayter's Farm gift basket, $25 gift card, cooler bag, ball cap, pepperettes, golf balls, and peanut brittle. Generously donated by Hayter's Farm!

Stratford Crane merch bundle-$100 value item
Stratford Crane merch bundle-$100 value item
Stratford Crane merch bundle-$100 value
$15

Starting bid

Stratford Crane merch bundle, crewneck, t-shirt, ball cap, stickers, and a sleeve of Titleist golf balls. Generously donated by Stratford Crane!

Woodlands Golf bundle-$250 value item
Woodlands Golf bundle-$250 value item
Woodlands Golf bundle-$250 value
$35

Starting bid

4 rounds of 18 at Woodlands (cart not included), two TSF candles and a "gone golfing" wooden sign. Generously donated by Woodlands Links & Sea Jewels!

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