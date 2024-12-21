Tansor Elementary Silent Auction Grade 7 Fundraiser

This is a fantastic basket with tons of fun things for the kids to do and try out! Starting out with a donation from Hand of Man Museum, including 2 youth hats, 2 youth t-shirts (Size S and M) and 4 free passes to check out their incredible museum in Maple Bay. Also included in this bag of goodies is : a 1 month kids Jiu Jitsu membership at the Foundry ( value $100) , Admission for 4 to the Raptor Centre ( value $74.00), 2 free day passes ( any age ) to the Hangout ( value $40) , 1 hour of bowling for 6 people, including shoes at Duncan Lanes ( value $65 ) Free Quick Start Program at Canadas Best Karate includes : Free t-shirt, 2 weeks of classes and a private lesson ( good for ages 5-12) and finish it all off with dinner on Panago Pizza, 2 free medium pizzas, any 2 salads and a 2 liter pop ! This would be an incredible basket to win ! Happy Bidding

