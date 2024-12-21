Tansor Elementary Silent Auction Grade 7 Fundraiser

This beautiful 100% Wool Rug was donated to us by the lovely folks at United Carpet here in town. Its ACTUAL measurements are 7"7 x 4"9.
Gift From Aspire Wellspa valued at $600
CA$150
The lovely ladies at Aspire Wellspa here in Duncan donated a $250 Gift card, as well as a complimentary Evolve X treatment, which can help tone and tighten the skin, in a non-invasive manner. This treatment is valued at $350, bringing the total package to a $600 value ! Some of the services they offer are Body Enhancements, Hair Restoration, Facial Enhancements, Laser Hair Removal, Microneedling and more ! This is an awesome package
Country Grocer Basket and More ! Value $350
CA$100
This lovely basket was donated to us by Country Grocer, and contains items such as tea, chocolate, cookies, beef jerky and a $50 gift card to Country Grocer. We have also added in a BC Forest Museum Family Day Pass ( $65 value ) a gift card for the Duncan Garage ( $45 value ) and a gift certificate for 1 hour of tattooing at Station Street Tattoos here in Duncan ( $120 value ) bringing this baskets value up to approximately $350.00! Happy Bidding
Parents Day Out ! Value $486
CA$100
This is a bit of a mixed basket, with so many fun things to do. First, a gift certificate for 2 adult day tickets to the Malahat Skywalk. We have also included a gift card to Dinters Nursery ( $40 value ) Gift Certificates to Just Jakes ( $50 value )1 hour of tattooing with Sean @ Station Street Tattoos, and finally a 1 month trial of Karate or Kickboxing for 2 teens or adult at Canadas Best Karate. The estimated value of this basket is $486!!! Enjoy
This ones for the Kids ! Value $600
CA$150
This is a fantastic basket with tons of fun things for the kids to do and try out! Starting out with a donation from Hand of Man Museum, including 2 youth hats, 2 youth t-shirts (Size S and M) and 4 free passes to check out their incredible museum in Maple Bay. Also included in this bag of goodies is : a 1 month kids Jiu Jitsu membership at the Foundry ( value $100) , Admission for 4 to the Raptor Centre ( value $74.00), 2 free day passes ( any age ) to the Hangout ( value $40) , 1 hour of bowling for 6 people, including shoes at Duncan Lanes ( value $65 ) Free Quick Start Program at Canadas Best Karate includes : Free t-shirt, 2 weeks of classes and a private lesson ( good for ages 5-12) and finish it all off with dinner on Panago Pizza, 2 free medium pizzas, any 2 salads and a 2 liter pop ! This would be an incredible basket to win ! Happy Bidding
Tim Hortons Basket
CA$20
Tim Hortons Donated this lovely basket filled with items including 2 ceramic Tims Hortons mugs, Hockey puck coasters, Red and white limited-edition toque and mittens, Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Peppermint tea. A lovely basket to receive :)
A day of Golf and Lunch, and Tattoing! Value $535
CA$150
Thought the dads might enjoy this basket! This includes 4 snap back hats from the Vancouver Island Motor Circuit (2 black and 2 white), a 3-month gym membership to Valley Health and Fitness, Round of Golf for 2 at Arbutus Ridge Golfclub, a 1-hour tattoo session with Freshe at Station Street Tattoos, and to finish it off, enjoy a nice lunch at the Cobblestone Pub with a $30 gift card. Happy bidding!
A little bit of pampering :) Value $320
CA$100
This lovely package includes a $150 gift certificate to use on any service at Permanent Arch Cosmetic Tattooing! She does brows and lips, Shes absolutely amazing at her job! It also includes a $50 gift certificate towards any hair service at Oddities Hair Salon, $50 gift certificate towards tanning at Bloom, and a wine tasting experience for 6 people at Cherry Point Vineyards! (value $70) Happy Bidding!
Some great swag and Golf Simulator! Value $140
CA$30
Another package of goodies from Hand of Man Museum including 2 youth hats, 2 youth shirts (size S and L) and 4 free passes plus a one-hour free pass to Cowichan Valley Tee box for any golf simulator. Enjoy!
Great Green goodies and more ! Value $390
CA$100
This was such a beautiful basket donated to us by the local Great Greens Market! Inside, some of the items include Living Alchemy vitamins, Organic root beer, Denman island chocolates, local honey and organic sauces, locally made body essential items, local organic pancake waffle mix and more ! We have also added a $25 gift certificate to Volume One Bookstore, a $100 gift card to the amazing Style Sense furniture store at Whippletree Junction, and a 60 minute Eminence Signature Facial by the lovely Verity at Purely Wellness! This would be an amazing basket to receive, happy bidding !
