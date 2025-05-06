Centre Culturel Mazaj

Tarab Pop 7th of June

628 Chem. de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine

Outremont, QC H2V 2C5, Canada

Student Admission
$25
NOTE THAT A PRESENTATION OF STUDENT ID IS REQUIRED UPON ARRIVAL TO THE VENUE Doors open at 8:00pm. Show Starts at 9:00pm تفتح الأبواب الساعة 8:00 مساءً. يبدأ العرض الساعة 9:00 مساءً Les portes ouvrent à 20h00. Le spectacle commence à 21h00
General admission
$40
Doors open at 8:00pm. Show Starts at 9:00pm تفتح الأبواب الساعة 8:00 مساءً. يبدأ العرض الساعة 9:00 مساءً Les portes ouvrent à 20h00. Le spectacle commence à 21h00
