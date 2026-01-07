Totally Together Collective Arts Society

Tasha & Isaac's Camp Wedding

3202 Young Lake Rd

Sooke, BC V9Z 0J6, Canada

Full Weekend Ticket
$150

This ticket allows access to the full 5 meals from Friday to Sunday, a piority cabin, tent or camper spot and full access to the weekend's entertainment, including the wedding ceremony.

Saturday Morning
$85

Access to all Saturday and Sunday meals wedding ceremony and accommodations for Saturday night, as well as full access to the evening's entertainment.

We ask guests arriving Saturday day to aim to join us for brunch at 10AM.

Saturday Evening
$65

Covers dinner and accommodations for Saturday night, and brunch Sunday morning, as well as full access to the evening's entertainment.

We ask guests arriving on Saturday evening to come after the ceremony is complete during the cocktail hour between 5-6PM.

Child Ticket
Free

Kids are free!

Donation To The Couple
Pay what you can

An option to gift something extra to the couple!

