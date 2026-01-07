Tasha & Isaac's Camp Wedding

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket allows access to the full 5 meals from Friday to Sunday, a piority cabin, tent or camper spot and full access to the weekend's entertainment, including the wedding ceremony.
Access to all Saturday and Sunday meals wedding ceremony and accommodations for Saturday night, as well as full access to the evening's entertainment.
We ask guests arriving Saturday day to aim to join us for brunch at 10AM.
Covers dinner and accommodations for Saturday night, and brunch Sunday morning, as well as full access to the evening's entertainment.
We ask guests arriving on Saturday evening to come after the ceremony is complete during the cocktail hour between 5-6PM.
Kids are free!
An option to gift something extra to the couple!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!