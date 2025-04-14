TCS Spring Market, Pancake Breakfast & Artisan Workshops 2025

2 Pancakes each with syrup, fruit salad and unlimited coffee, tea, juice & water
2 Pancakes each with syrup, fruit salad and unlimited coffee, tea, juice & water
Workshop: The Art of Sourdough - single admission
$50
Time Slot: 11:45 am-2:00 pm
Minimum age for workshop: 12+. Join us for a hands-on sourdough workshop that will take you from beginner to confident sourdough baker!
In this workshop, you’ll learn everything you need to know to make authentic sourdough bread at home:
🔹How to care for and maintain your sourdough starter
🔹Experience each step of the bread-making process—from mixing and folding to shaping, proofing & baking
🔹Tips to ensure your loaves are beautifully baked, every time!
But this isn’t just a class—it’s an experience.
You’ll get to enjoy fresh-baked sourdough bread straight from the oven in a cozy group setting, ask all your burning bread questions, and take home:
🌟 Your very own live sourdough starter in a mason jar
🥖 A shaped dough ready to bake and test your skills at home
🧺 A beautiful banneton basket to keep for your baking at home!
✅ Detailed step-by-step instructions
🌟 The confidence and knowledge to bake your own sourdough at home!
🤗 Plus, some amazing memories from a seriously fun time together!
This is a high-value workshop offered at an incredibly discounted price for the Timothy Spring Market only. Tickets are extremely limited to keep the experience intimate and hands-on, so don’t wait!
Time Slot: 11:45 am-2:00 pm
Minimum age for workshop: 12+. Join us for a hands-on sourdough workshop that will take you from beginner to confident sourdough baker!
In this workshop, you’ll learn everything you need to know to make authentic sourdough bread at home:
🔹How to care for and maintain your sourdough starter
🔹Experience each step of the bread-making process—from mixing and folding to shaping, proofing & baking
🔹Tips to ensure your loaves are beautifully baked, every time!
But this isn’t just a class—it’s an experience.
You’ll get to enjoy fresh-baked sourdough bread straight from the oven in a cozy group setting, ask all your burning bread questions, and take home:
🌟 Your very own live sourdough starter in a mason jar
🥖 A shaped dough ready to bake and test your skills at home
🧺 A beautiful banneton basket to keep for your baking at home!
✅ Detailed step-by-step instructions
🌟 The confidence and knowledge to bake your own sourdough at home!
🤗 Plus, some amazing memories from a seriously fun time together!
This is a high-value workshop offered at an incredibly discounted price for the Timothy Spring Market only. Tickets are extremely limited to keep the experience intimate and hands-on, so don’t wait!
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