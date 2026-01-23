Team Brokerlink's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday March 3, 2026, versus the Ottawa Senators. Section 104, Row 12, Seats 7 & 8.
Thank you to Peace Hills Insurance for donating.
Starting bid
4 General Admission tickets to Edmonton Oilers Practice on March 5, 2026.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on March 19, 2026, Section 103 Row 9 Seats 15 & 16.
Thank you to BrokerLink for the Donation.
Starting bid
March 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM Calgary Flames vs. LA Kings
Located on the Terrace Level, the Sportsnet Platinum Club is a luxurious, 188-seat super-suite devoted exclusively to people who want to enjoy events in an atmosphere of uncompromised style and service. Includes Pre-Game Prime Rib Dinner.
Thank you to Intact Insurance for donation.
Starting bid
Starting bid
March 28, 2026, Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks. Section 211 Row 3 Seats 9-10.
This set of tickets will include a $100 gift card for the Concorde Group.
Thank you to Wawanesa Insurance for the Donation.
Starting bid
March 28, 2026, Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks. Sections 211 Row 3 Seats 11-12.
Thank you to Wawanesa Insurance for the donation.
Starting bid
Oilers vs Kraken March 31, 2026, Sec 232 Row 12 seats 12 & 13
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Edmonton Oilers game on Thursday April 2, 2026, versus the Chicago Blackhawks, Section 121 Row 25 Seats 7 & 8.
Also includes a $50 gift card to Sherlock Holmes pub for some pre-game Drinks and Appetizers.
Thank you to Portage Mutual Insurance for the Donation.
Starting bid
Established in 2022. Specializing in all styles. Clean, creative, and walk-in friendly. Your next favorite piece starts here.
Come see up at 1207 5 Ave NW
Thank you to 1 St Tattoo for the generous donation.
Pick up from BrokerLink Glenmore office, 100, 1201 Glenmore Trail, Calgary, AB
