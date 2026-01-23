Team Brokerlink
Team Brokerlink's Silent Auction

Edmonton Oilers Tickets March 3, 2026, Section 104 Row 12 item
Edmonton Oilers Tickets March 3, 2026, Section 104 Row 12
$200

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday March 3, 2026, versus the Ottawa Senators. Section 104, Row 12, Seats 7 & 8.

Thank you to Peace Hills Insurance for donating.

Edmonton Oilers Practice general admission March 5, 2026 item
Edmonton Oilers Practice general admission March 5, 2026
$50

Starting bid

4 General Admission tickets to Edmonton Oilers Practice on March 5, 2026.

Oilers vs Panthers Tickets March 19, 2026 Section 103 Row 9 item
Oilers vs Panthers Tickets March 19, 2026 Section 103 Row 9
$200

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on March 19, 2026, Section 103 Row 9 Seats 15 & 16.

Thank you to BrokerLink for the Donation.

Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 19-20 item
Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 19-20 item
Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 19-20
$400

Starting bid

March 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM Calgary Flames vs. LA Kings

Located on the Terrace Level, the Sportsnet Platinum Club is a luxurious, 188-seat super-suite devoted exclusively to people who want to enjoy events in an atmosphere of uncompromised style and service. Includes Pre-Game Prime Rib Dinner.

Thank you to Intact Insurance for donation.

Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 21-22 item
Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 21-22 item
Flames Platinum Club Seats Row 3 Seats 21-22
$400

Starting bid

March 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM Calgary Flames vs. LA Kings

Located on the Terrace Level, the Sportsnet Platinum Club is a luxurious, 188-seat super-suite devoted exclusively to people who want to enjoy events in an atmosphere of uncompromised style and service. Includes Pre-Game Prime Rib Dinner.

Thank you to Intact Insurance for the donation.

Flames tickets Section 211 Row 3 Seat 9-10 with Gift card item
Flames tickets Section 211 Row 3 Seat 9-10 with Gift card
$200

Starting bid

March 28, 2026, Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks. Section 211 Row 3 Seats 9-10.

This set of tickets will include a $100 gift card for the Concorde Group.

Thank you to Wawanesa Insurance for the Donation.

Flames tickets Section 211 Row 3 Seat 11-12 item
Flames tickets Section 211 Row 3 Seat 11-12
$200

Starting bid

March 28, 2026, Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks. Sections 211 Row 3 Seats 11-12.

Thank you to Wawanesa Insurance for the donation.

Oilers vs Kraken March 31, 2026, Sec 232 Row 12 item
Oilers vs Kraken March 31, 2026, Sec 232 Row 12
$150

Starting bid

Oilers vs Kraken March 31, 2026, Sec 232 Row 12 seats 12 & 13

Oilers vs Blackhawks April 2, 2026, Section 121 Row 25 item
Oilers vs Blackhawks April 2, 2026, Section 121 Row 25
$200

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Edmonton Oilers game on Thursday April 2, 2026, versus the Chicago Blackhawks, Section 121 Row 25 Seats 7 & 8.

Also includes a $50 gift card to Sherlock Holmes pub for some pre-game Drinks and Appetizers.

Thank you to Portage Mutual Insurance for the Donation.

$200 Gift Card item
$200 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

$200 Gift to the Home and Away Bar.

1207 1 St SW, Calgary AB T2R 0V3

$250 Gift card to 1 St Tattoo item
$250 Gift card to 1 St Tattoo
$150

Starting bid

Established in 2022. Specializing in all styles. Clean, creative, and walk-in friendly. Your next favorite piece starts here.
Come see up at 1207 5 Ave NW

Thank you to 1 St Tattoo for the generous donation.

Pick up from BrokerLink Glenmore office, 100, 1201 Glenmore Trail, Calgary, AB

