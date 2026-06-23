A sleek, red Argon 18 road bike with carbon wheels and water bottles sits against a plain white background.
Cycling Cyclisme Canada

Hosted by

Cycling Cyclisme Canada

About this event

Team Canada MTL26 Commemorative Bike Auction

Pick-up location

2015 Pan Am Blvd, Milton, ON L9E 0K7, Canada

SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE XS - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS
$10,000

Starting bid

Own a piece of Canadian Cycling History with this limited edition Team Canada colourway Nitrogen Pro - one of only four official Team Canada spares up for public bid. Developed and engineered for optimal interaction between aerodynamic frame design, modern geometry, flexible rider fit & world-class components, the Nitrogen Pro is built to perform in real world conditions, offering the performance and ride quality Argon 18 is recognized for. The Nitrogen Pro delivers speed, lightness, fit and ride optimization. Learn more about the Nitrogen Pro at: https://www.argon18.com/en-ca/bikes/road/nitrogen-pro (MSRP: $18,495)

SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE S - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS
$10,000

Starting bid

Own a piece of Canadian Cycling History with this limited edition Team Canada colourway Nitrogen Pro - one of only four official Team Canada spares up for public bid. Developed and engineered for optimal interaction between aerodynamic frame design, modern geometry, flexible rider fit & world-class components, the Nitrogen Pro is built to perform in real world conditions, offering the performance and ride quality Argon 18 is recognized for. The Nitrogen Pro delivers speed, lightness, fit and ride optimization. Learn more about the Nitrogen Pro at: https://www.argon18.com/en-ca/bikes/road/nitrogen-pro (MSRP: $18,495)

SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE M - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS
$10,000

Starting bid

Own a piece of Canadian Cycling History with this limited edition Team Canada colourway Nitrogen Pro - one of only four official Team Canada spares up for public bid. Developed and engineered for optimal interaction between aerodynamic frame design, modern geometry, flexible rider fit & world-class components, the Nitrogen Pro is built to perform in real world conditions, offering the performance and ride quality Argon 18 is recognized for. The Nitrogen Pro delivers speed, lightness, fit and ride optimization. Learn more about the Nitrogen Pro at: https://www.argon18.com/en-ca/bikes/road/nitrogen-pro (MSRP: $18,495)

SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS item
SIZE L - Team Canada Nitrogen Pro SRAM Red AXS
$10,000

Starting bid

Own a piece of Canadian Cycling History with this limited edition Team Canada colourway Nitrogen Pro - one of only four official Team Canada spares up for public bid. Developed and engineered for optimal interaction between aerodynamic frame design, modern geometry, flexible rider fit & world-class components, the Nitrogen Pro is built to perform in real world conditions, offering the performance and ride quality Argon 18 is recognized for. The Nitrogen Pro delivers speed, lightness, fit and ride optimization. Learn more about the Nitrogen Pro at: https://www.argon18.com/en-ca/bikes/road/nitrogen-pro (MSRP: $18,495)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!