Team Canada MTL26 Commemorative Bike Auction

Own a piece of Canadian Cycling History with this limited edition Team Canada colourway Nitrogen Pro - one of only four official Team Canada spares up for public bid. Developed and engineered for optimal interaction between aerodynamic frame design, modern geometry, flexible rider fit & world-class components, the Nitrogen Pro is built to perform in real world conditions, offering the performance and ride quality Argon 18 is recognized for. The Nitrogen Pro delivers speed, lightness, fit and ride optimization. Learn more about the Nitrogen Pro at: https://www.argon18.com/en-ca/bikes/road/nitrogen-pro (MSRP: $18,495)