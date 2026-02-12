Teatro Live!

Become a Member of Teatro La Quindicina Theatre Society (Teatro Live!)

Individual Membership
$5

Renews yearly on: September 1

For those who believe in the mission of Teatro Live and wish to play an active role in shaping its future. An Individual Membership gives you a formal voice in the governance of the Society and affirms your commitment to the company’s continued growth and success.


An annual membership costs $5 and expires at the end of our fiscal year (August 31st).


*Please note: In order to vote at the AGM, you must purchase a membership at least 10 days in advance of the meeting.


** Every membership purchased less than 3 months before August 31 will be valid for the following year.

Artist Membership
Free

Renews yearly on: September 1

This membership is available exclusively to Teatro Live Artists.

For the purposes of Teatro Live, an “Artist” is anyone who has contributed to a Teatro Live season in one of the following roles:

  • Actor
  • Director
  • Stage Manager
  • Designer
  • Choreographer
  • Interpreter
  • Production Manager
  • Production Builder or Painter
  • Props Master
  • Theatre Technician
  • Musician
  • Stage Hand
  • Technical Director

Annual memberships expire on August 31.


* To be eligible to vote at the AGM, you must register for membership at least 10 days prior to the meeting.


** Memberships registered within three months of August 31 will remain valid through the following membership year.

