Become a Member of Teatro La Quindicina Theatre Society (Teatro Live!)

For those who believe in the mission of Teatro Live and wish to play an active role in shaping its future. An Individual Membership gives you a formal voice in the governance of the Society and affirms your commitment to the company’s continued growth and success.





An annual membership costs $5 and expires at the end of our fiscal year (August 31st).**





*Please note: In order to vote at the AGM, you must purchase a membership at least 10 days in advance of the meeting.





** Every membership purchased less than 3 months before August 31 will be valid for the following year.