Become a Member of Teatro La Quindicina Theatre Society (Teatro Live!)

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: September 1
For those who believe in the mission of Teatro Live and wish to play an active role in shaping its future. An Individual Membership gives you a formal voice in the governance of the Society and affirms your commitment to the company’s continued growth and success.
An annual membership costs $5 and expires at the end of our fiscal year (August 31st).**
*Please note: In order to vote at the AGM, you must purchase a membership at least 10 days in advance of the meeting.
** Every membership purchased less than 3 months before August 31 will be valid for the following year.
Renews yearly on: September 1
This membership is available exclusively to Teatro Live Artists.
For the purposes of Teatro Live, an “Artist” is anyone who has contributed to a Teatro Live season in one of the following roles:
Annual memberships expire on August 31.**
* To be eligible to vote at the AGM, you must register for membership at least 10 days prior to the meeting.
** Memberships registered within three months of August 31 will remain valid through the following membership year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!