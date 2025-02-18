Lake Ontario Region 16, Sweet Adelines
Tech Tips: Helpful Apps for Productive Rehearsing and Beyond
General admission
CA$20
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General admission
CA$15
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General admission
CA$10
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
General admission
free
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
Donation amount that works for your budget in support of this, and future, educational events: $20, $15, $10 or $0.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout