Canadian Meat Council

Hosted by

Canadian Meat Council

About this event

2026 Canadian Meat Council Technical Symposium

6900 Airport Rd

Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8, Canada

Attendee Ticket - Member
$559.99

HST INCLUDED IN PRICE ($495+HST)


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the Meat Trade show Expo, CMC Technical Symposium (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided), Meat & Mingle Reception

Attendee Ticket - Non-Member
$841.99

HST INCLUDED IN PRICE ($745+HST)


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the Meat Trade show Expo, CMC Technical Symposium (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided), Meat & Mingle Reception

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