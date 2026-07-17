2026 Canadian Meat Council Technical Symposium

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About this event
HST INCLUDED IN PRICE ($495+HST)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the Meat Trade show Expo, CMC Technical Symposium (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided), Meat & Mingle Reception
HST INCLUDED IN PRICE ($745+HST)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities including the Meat Trade show Expo, CMC Technical Symposium (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided), Meat & Mingle Reception
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