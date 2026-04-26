The Eternal Companion
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The Eternal Companion

Hosted by

The Eternal Companion

About this event

Sales closed

TEC's Online Auction

Pick-up location

End of the

Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate item
Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate item
Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate item
Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate item
Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate item
Black Leather Bracelet with 18k Gold Plate
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $180

Silver Ring with Yamani Aqeeq Stone item
Silver Ring with Yamani Aqeeq Stone
$150

Starting bid

Size 10 - Valued at $500

Silver Ring with Yamani Aqeeq Stone item
Silver Ring with Yamani Aqeeq Stone
$150

Starting bid

Size 10 - Valued at $500

Silver Ounce with Ayat Al Kursi item
Silver Ounce with Ayat Al Kursi
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $500

KNZ Jewerly - Black Men Watch item
KNZ Jewerly - Black Men Watch
$50

Starting bid

Arabic Numeral - Stainless Steel - Valued at $125

Vintage 10 Lira - 1978 item
Vintage 10 Lira - 1978
$50

Starting bid

Five Piastres - 1972 item
Five Piastres - 1972
$50

Starting bid

Ten Piastres - 1969 item
Ten Piastres - 1969
$50

Starting bid

Twenty Five Piastres - 1972 item
Twenty Five Piastres - 1972
$50

Starting bid

Fifty Piastres - 1975 item
Fifty Piastres - 1975
$50

Starting bid

Vintage 5,000 Lira - 2008 item
Vintage 5,000 Lira - 2008
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!