TEC's Online Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Valued at $180
Starting bid
Size 10 - Valued at $500
Starting bid
Size 10 - Valued at $500
Starting bid
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Arabic Numeral - Stainless Steel - Valued at $125
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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