TEDxLakeheadU 2026: G.R.O.W.T.H

Exclusive rate for currently enrolled students. You must provide your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout. Valid Student ID will be required at the door.
To qualify for the Student Admission rate, the following rules apply:
- Required Information: You must provide your Student ID Number and your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout.
- On-Site Validation: You are required to carry your physical Student ID to the event. IDs will be verified at the registration desk. Entry will not be permitted without a valid ID.
- Audit & Compliance: TEDxLakeheadU reserves the right to cross-check enrollment status with the respective institution. If it is determined that a ticket holder is not a currently registered student:
- The ticket will be deemed invalid.
- No refunds will be issued for the original purchase.
- To gain entry, the holder must pay the price difference between the Student and General Admission ticket at the door.