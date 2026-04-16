TEDxLakeheadU 2026: G.R.O.W.T.H

Exclusive rate for currently enrolled students. You must provide your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout. Valid Student ID will be required at the door.



To qualify for the Student Admission rate, the following rules apply:

Required Information: You must provide your Student ID Number and your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout. On-Site Validation: You are required to carry your physical Student ID to the event. IDs will be verified at the registration desk. Entry will not be permitted without a valid ID. Audit & Compliance: TEDxLakeheadU reserves the right to cross-check enrollment status with the respective institution. If it is determined that a ticket holder is not a currently registered student: The ticket will be deemed invalid.

No refunds will be issued for the original purchase.

To gain entry, the holder must pay the price difference between the Student and General Admission ticket at the door.



