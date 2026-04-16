Lakehead University Student Union

Hosted by

Lakehead University Student Union

About this event

TEDxLakeheadU 2026: G.R.O.W.T.H

955 Oliver Rd

Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5E1, Canada

General Admission
$65

Standard admission for members of the general public and professionals.

Student Admission
$40

Exclusive rate for currently enrolled students. You must provide your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout. Valid Student ID will be required at the door.


To qualify for the Student Admission rate, the following rules apply:

  1. Required Information: You must provide your Student ID Number and your official institutional email address (@lakeheadu.ca or @confederationcollege.ca) during checkout.
  2. On-Site Validation: You are required to carry your physical Student ID to the event. IDs will be verified at the registration desk. Entry will not be permitted without a valid ID.
  3. Audit & Compliance: TEDxLakeheadU reserves the right to cross-check enrollment status with the respective institution. If it is determined that a ticket holder is not a currently registered student:
    • The ticket will be deemed invalid.
    • No refunds will be issued for the original purchase.
    • To gain entry, the holder must pay the price difference between the Student and General Admission ticket at the door.


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