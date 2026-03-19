Friends of the Picture Butte Bee Hive Society

Hosted by

Friends of the Picture Butte Bee Hive Society

About this event

Tees for Tots Charity Golf Tournament

104082 Range Rd 215

Picture Butte, AB T0K 1V0, Canada

Title Sponsor - SOLD
$10,000

Includes:


“Tees for Tots Charity Golf Tournament presented by [Sponsor Name]”


1 team entry (4 golfers), premier logo placement, inclusion in all marketing materials, peaking opportunity at banquet, premium hole with activation, logo in program & signage, featured social media spotlight, post-event recognition.

Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

Includes:


Choice of one of the following (first come, first served):

  • Meal sponsor (SOLD)
  • Cart sponsor (1 available)
  • Prize sponsor
  • Contest Sponsor

1 team entry (4 golfers), logo on marketing materials, large logo on event signage, logo in program, recognition at banquet, featured social media spotlight, post-event recognition.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:


1 team entry (4 golfers), premium activation hole, logo on signage at hole, logo on event signage, recognition at opening remarks, logo in program, featured social media spotlight.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:


Standard hole sponsorship, logo on signage at hole, logo in program, featured social media mention.

Community Partner
$500

Includes:


Shared hole signage, logo on sponsor board.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!