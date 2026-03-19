About this event
Includes:
“Tees for Tots Charity Golf Tournament presented by [Sponsor Name]”
1 team entry (4 golfers), premier logo placement, inclusion in all marketing materials, peaking opportunity at banquet, premium hole with activation, logo in program & signage, featured social media spotlight, post-event recognition.
Includes:
Choice of one of the following (first come, first served):
1 team entry (4 golfers), logo on marketing materials, large logo on event signage, logo in program, recognition at banquet, featured social media spotlight, post-event recognition.
Includes:
1 team entry (4 golfers), premium activation hole, logo on signage at hole, logo on event signage, recognition at opening remarks, logo in program, featured social media spotlight.
Includes:
Standard hole sponsorship, logo on signage at hole, logo in program, featured social media mention.
Includes:
Shared hole signage, logo on sponsor board.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!